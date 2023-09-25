The Best Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Memes

Videos by OutKick
OMG…Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are dating and she came to his game against the Bears and it was a blowout and OMG they cut to Taylor after Travis Kelce caught a token touchdown in a massive blowout of the Bears AND IT WAS JUST THE PERFECT SUNDAY LIKE EVER!
How did I handle that lede?
Look, I’m getting to the age where I don’t care about Travis Kelce supposedly dating Taylor Swift because, but I like money and clicks equal money. I’m just saying, I like to be paid. If people are willing to click on a Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce memes post, I’m going to give them what they want.
Business is business.
I suppose this relationship was created by marketing agencies who want to keep their clients trending into the holidays and into the…Super Bowl? One thing leads to another and the woman who is creating billions in revenues on a two-year world tour is dating a future Pro Football Hall of Famer on the back end of his career who has a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl and who will play at least five more times this season in prime time.
You gotta give it to the forces that brought these two together. This is cooking up eyeballs like the Kardashians, but it’s on an even higher level. If you think Kris Jenner is going to take this lying down, you’re nuts.
Buckle up.