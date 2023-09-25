The Best Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Memes

Videos by OutKick

OMG…Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are dating and she came to his game against the Bears and it was a blowout and OMG they cut to Taylor after Travis Kelce caught a token touchdown in a massive blowout of the Bears AND IT WAS JUST THE PERFECT SUNDAY LIKE EVER!

How did I handle that lede?

Look, I’m getting to the age where I don’t care about Travis Kelce supposedly dating Taylor Swift because, but I like money and clicks equal money. I’m just saying, I like to be paid. If people are willing to click on a Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce memes post, I’m going to give them what they want.

Business is business.

I suppose this relationship was created by marketing agencies who want to keep their clients trending into the holidays and into the…Super Bowl? One thing leads to another and the woman who is creating billions in revenues on a two-year world tour is dating a future Pro Football Hall of Famer on the back end of his career who has a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl and who will play at least five more times this season in prime time.

You gotta give it to the forces that brought these two together. This is cooking up eyeballs like the Kardashians, but it’s on an even higher level. If you think Kris Jenner is going to take this lying down, you’re nuts.

Buckle up.

Even Bill Belichik is weighing in on the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce saga 😂



(via @TheGregHillShow) pic.twitter.com/JFCM36EtVu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2023

“Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead.”



Brittany Mahomes: pic.twitter.com/was6DY9d0H — Micah Stockett (@MicahStockett) September 24, 2023

Jackson Mahomes seeing Taylor Swift walking to Travis Kelce’s suite today pic.twitter.com/tL2v6QCmHU — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) September 25, 2023

The NFL is orchestrating an elaborate fake relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to try and grow their brand among women pic.twitter.com/teqtTjhjBL — Mr. Sardonicus (@thisgyde) September 25, 2023

Jackson Mahomes seeing Taylor Swift on TV at the Chiefs game… pic.twitter.com/v5lWxY3a6O — KEN IN SA (@SAsportshonk) September 25, 2023

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the game pic.twitter.com/hmR6wNx2eB — Philly Philly (@Philly_Philly88) September 25, 2023

Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes watching Taylor Swift in the press box pic.twitter.com/zV4ey3fzEb — Joe Romano (@JoeRomano51) September 25, 2023

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift are having SEX and it is PRE-MARITAL pic.twitter.com/4iknwgHvLO — Barry (@BarryOnHere) September 24, 2023

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have only been “hanging out” for a few weeks…



Look how far he’s fallen. pic.twitter.com/LwflCqoblp — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) September 24, 2023

Kris Jenner after spending the week leaking news Kim Kardashian was dating Odell Beckham Jr. and securing the Usher SuperBowl announcement just for Taylor Swift to show up at the Chiefs game with Travis Kelce’s mom and break the internetpic.twitter.com/LAvzvbKCQa — T (@trinawatters) September 24, 2023

Jackson Mahomes storming arrowhead to do tik toks with Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/LfkoaRACHr — JT 𓅪 (@JadenSEAA) September 24, 2023

Jackson Mahomes contemplating a sex tape to upstage Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/z31SXgt8tG — mike rotando (@rotandomichael) September 24, 2023

Jackson Mahomes walking into the press box with Taylor Swift next week after seeing someone else get all the cringey camera cutaways. pic.twitter.com/S0RJbNAH55 — Troy Ulshoeffer (@TUlshoeffer) September 25, 2023

Brittany Mahomes watching the cameras watching Taylor Swift all game long… pic.twitter.com/24EvdOY3hc — Phil Wilds (@Pwilds121) September 24, 2023