The Atlanta Braves Were Incredibly Generous With Their World Series Rings This Year

The Atlanta Braves passed out rings for their 2021 World Series championship and apparently they decided more than just the players deserved recognition. Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and the entire Braves broadcast booth received rings to celebrate.

We found as many pictures and videos as possible to give you guys a better look at the hardware.

𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮@Braves CEO Derek Schiller surprises our broadcast booth with their World Series rings! What a cool moment for Chip Caray, @JeffFrancoeur, @PaulByrd36, @nickgreen20 and @Kelly_Crull. pic.twitter.com/2mCuKDQfUn — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) April 10, 2022

Easily some of the sweetest jewelry we’ve seen since the 2016 Chicago Cubs went all out to celebrate ending their 100-year curse. The Braves went with their classic “A” logo in 18.71-karat gold along with 150 diamonds to represent 150 years since the team’s inception in 1871. Braves manager Brian Snitker mentioned how fond he was of the rings and what they stand for.

“That ‘A’ in the middle to me is just really special,” Snitker said. Nice to see those within the organization speaking up on what these team names and logos actually mean. “This ring, I could go on and on. Everything is something in that ring. Everything has a meaning.”

Pretty awesome all around and we’re just thankful here at Outkick that the Braves won another World Series before cancel culture could change their names to the Atlanta Baseball Team.