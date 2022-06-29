The Arch Manning Effect On Texas: OutKick 360

Arch Manning committed to Texas last week and his presence has landed the Longhorns a handful of commitments, as well.

The OutKick 360 crew talked about the shock they experienced learning Arch wasn’t committed to an SEC school, and what Manning’s presence as the top QB recruit during Wednesday’s show.

Watch the clip below:

