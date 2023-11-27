Sad Ohio State Fans, Thanksgiving Feasts, New York City Remains Hell On Earth | Weekend Recap

Videos by OutKick

An extended Thanksgiving weekend is in the books, and we have a ton to discuss.

Generally speaking, the OutKick Weekend Recap covers Saturday and Sunday. However, seeing as how Thanksgiving was Thursday and a lot of people had four day weekends, I figured we might as well extend it back a few extra days.

Don’t get used to it. There will be a few extended weekends, but it won’t ever be the normal. Fight me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you don’t like it.

My “extended” weekend started Wednesday morning at 4:00 am when I rolled out of bed ready for battle to catch my ride to New York City. For those of you who don’t know, I hate NYC. Hate it. I like the people of New York, but NYC is hell on Earth. Don’t believe me? I ordered a canned coffee at a deli and was then promptly charged extra for ice. Yes, I was charged for ice. Welcome to the communist republic of New York.

The coffee in question where I had to pay extra for ice. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Overall, my Thanksgiving was pretty solid. It consisted of a ton of food, football, a few Miller High Lifes, some Modelos, and plenty of time with my girlfriend’s family. I also took a mandatory trip to Del’s Bar & Grill in Oyster Bay. Best place on Long Island, and I go at least once every trip. One time, I went four times in a single trip.

You simply can’t beat the working class mentality.

A look at the menu at Del’s Bar & Grill in Oyster Bay, New York. (Credit: David Hookstead)

And before any of you clowns ask, no, I did not go out and do any Black Friday Shopping. I did order some new shoes and socks this week, but that was unrelated. Just needed them. Lastly, there were also some clandestine operations deep in the heart of NYC during the trip, but that’s about as much as I can disclose now. You’ll likely see it public soon enough. Remain intrigued. Remain very intrigued!

I also spent Saturday night in New York City at a location I’ll decline to reveal. As awful as NYC is in terms of crowds, prices and overall tone, I did enjoy some awesome wings at Scruffy Duffy’s in Hell’s Kitchen watching Michigan beat Ohio State.

The hot wings at Scruffy Duffy’s in New York City are very solid. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Now, let’s dive into what shenanigans the OutKick family has been up to since last Thursday.

Right off the top, I have to give a tip of the hat to the Michigan and Ohio State game. The Buckeyes lost a heartbreaker to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, and one OutKick reader – a guy who often finds himself in these weekend recaps – was crushed.

He noted that he wasn’t smoking a Cuban seeing as how OSU didn’t win but would “dig through my homemade humidor and smoke a good cigar” paired wtih some Lake Erie walleye and Kentucky bourbon. If you’re going to lose, you might as well indulge.

Have yourself a night…..even after three straight losses to Michigan!

Now that we have the unfortunate news out of the way, let’s get into some stuff that will hopefully put some smiles on our faces!

Would it surprise you a lot of OutKick readers got after it on Thanksgiving with a ton of food, booze and football.

Anything less would have been very disappointing.

After watching the Lions lose for the 7th straight year, there’s food on the floor and the alcohol bottles are empty — Chip Formica (@chipformica) November 24, 2023

Dinner for 2. Bone in Ribeye, mashed potatoes, peppercorn sauce, yeast rolls and cheesecake pic.twitter.com/gdpYVxy2OL — Scotty Saltwater (@walkertejas) November 24, 2023

This is what I am taking to family dinner. pic.twitter.com/HRlps7M5N9 — RoadHawg🐗 (@DaleKin39714034) November 23, 2023

Prime Rib Roast cooked using @ChefGruel reverse sear technique, mashed potato casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, pecan pie, Pinot noir and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Watching the 49er/Seahawk game. — Disinformation Expert (@JBrunemeier) November 23, 2023

Turkey, big marshmallows on sweet potatoes, chicken salad and pecan pie. Everything else optional. — Art Stricklin (@artstricklin) November 23, 2023

Even though I hate ham as we covered earlier in the week, this family clearly loves it!

Smoked turkey breast and double smoked ham with a brown sugar bourbon glaze. Enjoying a Nebraska Brewing Spicy Pickle ale now. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/N99eGd4QFE — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) November 23, 2023

Coffee is also great. Just don’t get charged for the ice!

Drinking coffee watching March of the Wooden Soldiers 😜 — Fred (@ywenboo) November 23, 2023

I feel this man’s pain. I was amped up to watch the Lions only to see Dan Campbell and company lose to a bad Packers team.

One passionate OutKick reader showed off his Wisconsin-themed garage and man cave. I told him if I had this setup that I probably wouldn’t ever leave it.

OutKick reader has a great Wisconsin man cave. (Credit: OutKick reader)

OutKick fan shows off his Wisconsin setup. (Credit: OutKick reader)

Who can ever be against hiking with a great dog? Sounds like a hell of a day to me.

Hiking with my husband and dogs! pic.twitter.com/E8V3iqfSay — Katie McKernan (@katie_mckernan) November 24, 2023

Seeing as how I dialed the recap back to Thursday instead of the traditional Saturday timeline, we did have some people – including myself! – who worked the Friday after Thanksgiving.

At work. — Jeff Peterson (@Weatherhack) November 24, 2023

Working — Ryan Massey (@masseyryan266) November 24, 2023

The actual weekend, as you’d all expect, didn’t disappoint one bit. This Badgers fan celebrated Paul Bunyan’s Axe coming back to where it belongs:

Madison, Wisconsin.

Hell yeah. Hell yeah!

Right in the bar room celebrating the Axe coming back home! pic.twitter.com/V6N1Ea2qut — Alex Johnson (@alex_johnson77) November 26, 2023

Another OutKick reader who is a Coors Banquet fan. I had a couple of those Saturday night at the undisclosed location we stayed in while in NYC.

Coors Banquet — Andy Rosenbaum (@LeeCountyRose) November 25, 2023

Eric enjoys an ice cold hazy IPA watching Washington win the Apple Cup over bitter rival Washington State.

Enjoining a hazy IPA and the Apple Cup at the Stoup @stoupbrewing in Kenmore Washington. Go Huskies!!! @UWAthletics pic.twitter.com/aY5pX5DQ80 — Eric Jaton (@EricJaton) November 26, 2023

Is there anything more alpha than bourbon and a wood stove putting in work. That’s a sign of a much simpler time in America. A better time.

Bourbon, home, nothing, Farmer Mike's Tavern, stove is lit. pic.twitter.com/0e6ZeHwky0 — Farmer Mike (@Guyinarobe1) November 25, 2023

As much pain as our good friend and loyal Ohio State fan above experienced this weekend, the OutKick reader below was enjoying watching Michigan put in work.

Some Jameson Black Barrell to cap off a long, excellent day. pic.twitter.com/v1y2BNNTUo — El Duderino (@The_Real_Sparky) November 26, 2023

A pig roast! I can honestly say I don’t believe I’ve ever been part of a pig roast. If there’s an invite lingering out there, I might have to accept it!

Pig roast & all the fixing’s!! O-H!! — Suzanne – RealWoman1984 (@RealWoman1984) November 25, 2023

An entire bucket of Shiner Bock? Now that’s some top dog behavior. Very bold. Very bold, indeed.

At home with a bucket of Shiner Bock right next to me. — Real Tejano Martinez (@RealTejanoM) November 25, 2023

This guy wants to know if the NBA counts? I’m not sure it does at this point in the year, but I’ll always give my stamp of approval to whatever that drink on the left is.

Does NBA count? This was before last nights #Bucks game in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/t4bjgxWcXs — Ryno 🦏 (@WiscoRyno) November 26, 2023

I believe this is what people call mixing a little business with pleasure. After a long Saturday, I’m sure a lot of us could use some water.

Water.

NRG Stadium Press Box.

Not sure of the menu yet. Will send pics.

No bar today.

Perhaps the Dynamo conference semifinal game after Texans.



🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼 — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) November 26, 2023

Christian Toto – make sure to read everything he writes for OutKick! – spent Sunday morning after Thanksgiving soaking up a little hockey with his son. That’s what America is all about, folks.

6:30 am semifinal game with my son’s hockey team … who needs sleep?? pic.twitter.com/VPDBdYyf75 — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) November 26, 2023

Lisa enjoyed some old fashions later. Seeing as how she appears to be a Wisconsin woman, I know they were made correctly.

Breakfast – eggs, bacon, mimosas

Putting Tree up/decorating

Watching football

Old Fashioneds later in the day — Lisa (@lmyarbro) November 26, 2023

What’s better the Sunday after Thanksgiving than firing up the grill for some more turkey?

Bill, a loyal OutKick man, celebrating a Nebraska basketball win with a coconut rum oatmeal stout. I’m not even going to pretend I know what that is, but certainly sounds tasty!

Celebrating a Husker hoops win with a pint of my Coconut Rum Oatmeal Stout pic.twitter.com/5froErdV7v — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) November 26, 2023

How many times do we want to watch the Iron Bowl in one weekend? The answer is there isn’t a limit. There is no limit!

Spaghetti, ice cream, watching the last minute of the Iron bowl again, reading, messing with kids, Iron Bowl, calling friends, Iron Bowl… — Ben@msys (@BenSearsMSYS) November 26, 2023

Give us a round of applause for this gorgeous dog!

Trying to contain Turbo’s excitement while watching the Pats-Giants TOILET BOWL. Lol pic.twitter.com/GPA6Q1acYH — Tacoma_Driver_from_Beantown (@FromTacoma) November 26, 2023

If there was ever a full day, this is it.

Church, coffee, leftovers and some redzone in the afternoon. — James (@LAboltfan) November 26, 2023

Excuse me while I go search for some bacon wrapped meatloaf like this king. Ron Swanson tips his cap in your honor, sir!

Making a bacon wrapped meatloaf — North side ynzr (@polskayinzer) November 26, 2023

That’s it for the latest weekend recap. What a weekend it was with Thanksgiving and everything else. If you missed out, make sure to send me your content at David.Hookstead@outkick.com next weekend!