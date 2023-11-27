Sad Ohio State Fans, Thanksgiving Feasts, New York City Remains Hell On Earth | Weekend Recap

Videos by OutKick

An extended Thanksgiving weekend is in the books, and we have a ton to discuss.

Generally speaking, the OutKick Weekend Recap covers Saturday and Sunday. However, seeing as how Thanksgiving was Thursday and a lot of people had four day weekends, I figured we might as well extend it back a few extra days.

Don’t get used to it. There will be a few extended weekends, but it won’t ever be the normal. Fight me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you don’t like it.

My “extended” weekend started Wednesday morning at 4:00 am when I rolled out of bed ready for battle to catch my ride to New York City. For those of you who don’t know, I hate NYC. Hate it. I like the people of New York, but NYC is hell on Earth. Don’t believe me? I ordered a canned coffee at a deli and was then promptly charged extra for ice. Yes, I was charged for ice. Welcome to the communist republic of New York.

The coffee in question where I had to pay extra for ice. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Overall, my Thanksgiving was pretty solid. It consisted of a ton of food, football, a few Miller High Lifes, some Modelos, and plenty of time with my girlfriend’s family. I also took a mandatory trip to Del’s Bar & Grill in Oyster Bay. Best place on Long Island, and I go at least once every trip. One time, I went four times in a single trip.

You simply can’t beat the working class mentality.

A look at the menu at Del’s Bar & Grill in Oyster Bay, New York. (Credit: David Hookstead)

And before any of you clowns ask, no, I did not go out and do any Black Friday Shopping. I did order some new shoes and socks this week, but that was unrelated. Just needed them. Lastly, there were also some clandestine operations deep in the heart of NYC during the trip, but that’s about as much as I can disclose now. You’ll likely see it public soon enough. Remain intrigued. Remain very intrigued!

I also spent Saturday night in New York City at a location I’ll decline to reveal. As awful as NYC is in terms of crowds, prices and overall tone, I did enjoy some awesome wings at Scruffy Duffy’s in Hell’s Kitchen watching Michigan beat Ohio State.

The hot wings at Scruffy Duffy’s in New York City are very solid. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Now, let’s dive into what shenanigans the OutKick family has been up to since last Thursday.

OutKick family celebrates Thanksgiving and football.

Right off the top, I have to give a tip of the hat to the Michigan and Ohio State game. The Buckeyes lost a heartbreaker to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, and one OutKick reader – a guy who often finds himself in these weekend recaps – was crushed.

He noted that he wasn’t smoking a Cuban seeing as how OSU didn’t win but would “dig through my homemade humidor and smoke a good cigar” paired wtih some Lake Erie walleye and Kentucky bourbon. If you’re going to lose, you might as well indulge.

Have yourself a night…..even after three straight losses to Michigan!

Now that we have the unfortunate news out of the way, let’s get into some stuff that will hopefully put some smiles on our faces!

Would it surprise you a lot of OutKick readers got after it on Thanksgiving with a ton of food, booze and football.

Anything less would have been very disappointing.

Even though I hate ham as we covered earlier in the week, this family clearly loves it!

Coffee is also great. Just don’t get charged for the ice!

I feel this man’s pain. I was amped up to watch the Lions only to see Dan Campbell and company lose to a bad Packers team.

One passionate OutKick reader showed off his Wisconsin-themed garage and man cave. I told him if I had this setup that I probably wouldn’t ever leave it.

OutKick reader has a great Wisconsin man cave. (Credit: OutKick reader)
OutKick fan shows off his Wisconsin setup. (Credit: OutKick reader)

Who can ever be against hiking with a great dog? Sounds like a hell of a day to me.

Seeing as how I dialed the recap back to Thursday instead of the traditional Saturday timeline, we did have some people – including myself! – who worked the Friday after Thanksgiving.

The actual weekend, as you’d all expect, didn’t disappoint one bit. This Badgers fan celebrated Paul Bunyan’s Axe coming back to where it belongs:

Madison, Wisconsin.

Hell yeah. Hell yeah!

Another OutKick reader who is a Coors Banquet fan. I had a couple of those Saturday night at the undisclosed location we stayed in while in NYC.

Eric enjoys an ice cold hazy IPA watching Washington win the Apple Cup over bitter rival Washington State.

Is there anything more alpha than bourbon and a wood stove putting in work. That’s a sign of a much simpler time in America. A better time.

As much pain as our good friend and loyal Ohio State fan above experienced this weekend, the OutKick reader below was enjoying watching Michigan put in work.

A pig roast! I can honestly say I don’t believe I’ve ever been part of a pig roast. If there’s an invite lingering out there, I might have to accept it!

An entire bucket of Shiner Bock? Now that’s some top dog behavior. Very bold. Very bold, indeed.

This guy wants to know if the NBA counts? I’m not sure it does at this point in the year, but I’ll always give my stamp of approval to whatever that drink on the left is.

I believe this is what people call mixing a little business with pleasure. After a long Saturday, I’m sure a lot of us could use some water.

Christian Toto – make sure to read everything he writes for OutKick! – spent Sunday morning after Thanksgiving soaking up a little hockey with his son. That’s what America is all about, folks.

Lisa enjoyed some old fashions later. Seeing as how she appears to be a Wisconsin woman, I know they were made correctly.

What’s better the Sunday after Thanksgiving than firing up the grill for some more turkey?

Bill, a loyal OutKick man, celebrating a Nebraska basketball win with a coconut rum oatmeal stout. I’m not even going to pretend I know what that is, but certainly sounds tasty!

How many times do we want to watch the Iron Bowl in one weekend? The answer is there isn’t a limit. There is no limit!

Give us a round of applause for this gorgeous dog!

If there was ever a full day, this is it.

Excuse me while I go search for some bacon wrapped meatloaf like this king. Ron Swanson tips his cap in your honor, sir!

That’s it for the latest weekend recap. What a weekend it was with Thanksgiving and everything else. If you missed out, make sure to send me your content at David.Hookstead@outkick.com next weekend!

outkickThanksgivingWeekend Recap

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

Leave a Reply