‘Thanksgiving’ Horror Movie Features Pilgrim-Masked Mass Killer, Trailer Promises Bloodshed

The full trailer for “Thanksgiving” is out, and it’s equal parts outrageous and intriguing.

A teaser for the upcoming horror film dropped in early September, and it didn’t take long for the buzz to grow.

After all, most horror films are centered around Halloween. That’s kind of the entire point of the holiday. It’s supposed to be a spooky time.

Thanksgiving is about family and friends. It’s about turkey, stuff, cold beers and football. Well, allow me to introduce you to the horror film we didn’t even know we needed.

“Thanksgiving” looks like a fun horror film.

The plot of ‘Thanksgiving” is simply described as, “A killer carves his way through a small town on Thanksgiving.”

While that doesn’t give folks very much, the first full trailer certainly paints a promising picture. Fire it up below.

Does “Thanksgiving” look like a fun movie or what? I think the answer is an overwhelming yes. Does it appear to be a bit outrageous? Sure, but let’s not take things too seriously.

It’s a horror movie with a pilgrim-disguised killer carrying out a massacre in a small town. This isn’t meant to be a big brain film.

“Thanksgiving” is clearly meant to be a popcorn flick, and I’m here for it. Add in the fact Patrick Dempsey has a starring role, and it should play well with the female demo.

Patrick Dempsey stars in the upcoming horror movie “Thanksgiving.” (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The key for a horror film is it has to be self-aware. Is it super serious or is it meant to be a bit funny like the “Scream” movies? Straddling the middle of the road is borderline impossible in the horror genre. The “Fear Street” trilogy is one of the few productions that has pulled it off.

It definitely appears like “Thanksgiving” will trend towards being less serious, and that’s not a bad thing at all.

You can catch the upcoming horror film starting November 17. It’s definitely going on my list.