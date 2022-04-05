Thanks, Will Smith: Teen Tennis Player Uncorks Vicious Slap To Opponent’s Face

The Will Smith Effect has made its way to the tennis courts in Ghana where a teen tennis player greeted his opponent with a Smith-like slap after their match. If critical thinkers were worried about comedians feeling the Will Smith effect, they can go ahead and add tennis players to the mix as well.

Michael Kouame of France, 15, was caught on tape going Will Smith on Raphael Nii Ankrah, a 16-year-old from Ghana, after losing a three-set match (2-6, 7-6, 6-7) to Ankrah.

Number 1 seeded player Michael Kouame from France 🇫🇷 slaps Raphael Nii Ankrah 🇬🇭 after losing in the ongoing TGF ITF jnrs world tour at the Accra sports stadium pic.twitter.com/pj4WjfifXZ — KENNETH KWESI GIBSON 🎾 (@Kwesi_Gibson) April 4, 2022

Unlike the Oscars where Chris Rock kept his composure after the slap and Will Smith dropping f-bombs, the African tennis match between these two teenagers ended with a mini-brawl and what looks like Kouame running from the drama he created.

Thanks, Will Smith. Hope you’re happy at what you’re causing. Just look at this chaos.

SMH.