Thanks, Will Smith: Teen Tennis Player Uncorks Vicious Slap To Opponent’s Face

The Will Smith Effect has made its way to the tennis courts in Ghana where a teen tennis player greeted his opponent with a Smith-like slap after their match. If critical thinkers were worried about comedians feeling the Will Smith effect, they can go ahead and add tennis players to the mix as well.
Michael Kouame of France, 15, was caught on tape going Will Smith on Raphael Nii Ankrah, a 16-year-old from Ghana, after losing a three-set match (2-6, 7-6, 6-7) to Ankrah.
Unlike the Oscars where Chris Rock kept his composure after the slap and Will Smith dropping f-bombs, the African tennis match between these two teenagers ended with a mini-brawl and what looks like Kouame running from the drama he created.
Thanks, Will Smith. Hope you’re happy at what you’re causing. Just look at this chaos.
SMH.
April 4, 2022
According to MSNBC we aren’t allowed to comment on this as it is a form of nonviolent discourse and is how disagreements at the dinner table are settled on a regular basis.