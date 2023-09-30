Texas Will Crush The Jayhawks

Videos by OutKick

Kansas vs. Texas, 3:30 ET

We are getting into some of these conference games that everyone has circled on the calendar. Not only do these make the players more focused, but there is usually more media attention and energy around the game as well. Today we get a battle between two unbeaten teams in the Big 12, both ranked nationally as the Kansas Jayhawks take on the Texas Longhorns.

Kansas comes into the game with a 4-0 record and is looking to solidify their national rank as they have their first real test of the season. I highly doubt after this game, the Jayhawks will have a number next to their name, but stranger things have happened, and we shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss the team. Kansas has gotten a bit lucky in their games as you can’t always count on a defensive score to help you along the way. They were able to get two defensive touchdowns last week and won the game by 11. They also didn’t have super convincing wins over bad Nevada and Illinois teams. Now they need to travel to Texas and hope they can at least keep it close. This will certainly be the toughest matchup the Jayhawks have in the first half of the season.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 09: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns celebrates with his players after defeating Alabama Crimson Tide 34-24 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Texas Longhorns are finally back on the map after years of mediocrity. They easily have their best roster, and I can just imagine how good they would’ve been if they were able to keep Bijan Robinson for one more year. Alas, they are taking care of business with the players who are still there. The defense has been strong thus far and the offense looks like a well-balanced machine. I like the fact that Quinn Ewers seems like he can make throws on all three levels. The receivers aren’t the best in the nation, but Ewers has been very consistent with his passing and has gotten them the ball at the right time for them to make a move and continue plays. In order to win, and cover, the Longhorns will need to shut down the Kansas offense. I think that is possible. Texas should want to come home and make a statement against a conference opponent and a ranked one as well.

This feels like a game that can get out of hand quickly. I don’t think Kansas is that good of a team. Will there be a backdoor cover or something that happens late in the game that allows Kansas to at least potentially hit the spread? Maybe. But, I’m not going to live in a world of maybe. I’m taking Texas and expecting they win this game by 17 or more.

