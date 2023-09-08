Texas Tech Will Give Bo Nix’s Oregon Ducks Problems At Home In Week 2

Videos by OutKick

Bettors are scared to back the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) Saturday in Week 2 when they host No. 13 Oregon Ducks (1-0) at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field in Lubbock. And for good reason too.

Texas Tech choked away its Week 1 game at the Wyoming Cowboys. The Red Raiders jumped out to a 17-point lead after the 1st quarter but ended up losing to Wyoming 35-33 as -13 road favorites. TTU lost because it got nothing out of its ground game and committed stupid penalties.

Texas Tech Red Raiders QB Tyler Shough throws a TD in double overtime vs. the Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Wyoming. (Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports)

Oregon on the other hand looked fantastic in Week 1. The Ducks slaughtered the FCS Portland State Vikings 81-7 in a tune-up game. Oregon QB Bo Nix torched Portland State at home for 287 passing yards with a 3/0 TD/INT rate in part-time duty.

Bo nix tryna talk himself into a day 2 pick pic.twitter.com/QnenGSvLTg — 🦈 (@jurkkanen) September 2, 2023

However, I’m backing Texas Tech for a few reasons. First, I’m a sucker for a revenge game angle. Second, I’m a long-time Bo Nix hater. Third, I put on my tin foil after looking at the Oregon-Texas Tech betting odds.

Oregon at Texas Tech Week 2 best odds available

PointsBet: Texas Tech +6.5 (-110) as of Friday, September 8.

The sportsbooks are begging for Oregon money. The Ducks are a legit College Football Playoff contender and the Red Raiders were pretty much eliminated from the CFP after losing to Wyoming.

Yet, Oregon is less than a TD-favorite at PointsBet? What’s even more suspicious is the Ducks opened as -7 road favorites and are getting a majority of the action in the betting market, per Pregame.com. So why is Oregon’s spread lower?

Ducks QB Bo Nix throws a pass vs. the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Well, Week 2 is Texas Tech’s home opener, Lubbock will be rocking, and Nix’s stats dip on the road. Nix has a 61.0% completion rate in road games (66.0% at home), 126.7 QB Rating (153.2 QB Rating), and 22/15 TD/INT (43/3 TD/INT at home).

Furthermore, no college QB has cost me more money than Nix. I swear he’s cursed and/or I’m cursed when betting him. My college football bankroll grew after I quit betting on Nix.

Also, this is a Red Raiders QB Tyler Shough Revenge Game and a lookahead spot for Texas Tech. Shough transferred to Lubbock from Oregon in 2021. Perhaps Shough and the Red Raiders lost to Wyoming last week because they were looking ahead?

Shough sports a new hat and trophy after winning the MVP award for the TaxAct Texas Bowl vs. Ole Miss Rebels at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shough is a former 4-star recruit in 2018, in the same class as Nix. Shough has an injury-plagued college career. But, when he’s played, he’s played well. Shough has a higher career QB Rating than Nix (150.8-138.5).

Maybe my hate for Nix is clouding my judgment. Or maybe I’m overthinking the weird lack of line movement. Either way, gimme the points with the Red Raiders in their home opener.

BET: 1.1 units on Texas Tech +6.5 (-110) at PointsBet

