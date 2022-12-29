Texas Tech Player Denies Racial Slur That Lane Kiffin Accused Him Of Saying, Red Raiders Coach Chimes In

Not so fast, Lane Kiffin.

Texas Tech linebacker Dimitri Moore came out strong and swift with his reaction Thursday to what Kiffin said about him Wednesday night after Texas Tech’s 42-25 win over the Rebels in the Texas Bowl.

The often controversial Rebels’ coach said that Moore made a racial comment to Ole Miss offensive lineman Jayden Williams and spit on him late in the game.

“There was a racial slur involved,” Kiffin said. “I brought (it) up to the officials, ‘You see him crying? He’s not crying because he got spit on. It’s because something was said.'”

Moore, a senior from Cedar Hill, Texas, released a statement via Texas Tech.

“I can’t state strongly enough that these accusations are false,” Moore said. “It is disappointing to have my final game as a student-athlete overshadowed by the false accusations that were stated last night.”

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin talks to an official during his team’s loss to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl Wednesday night in Houston. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire also made a statement in the release.

“We are disappointed an opposing head coach decided to insinuate serious allegations that are false and irresponsible,” he said. “I have discussed these allegations with Dimitri Moore, and he disputed the two claims that were brought forth against him.”

Kiffin suffered his team’s fourth straight loss and fifth in six games to finish 8-5. Texas Tech won its fourth straight to finish 8-5.

“Since I have arrived at Texas Tech, I have strived to represent my teammates, this coaching staff and, most importantly, my family in the highest manner,” Moore said. “It has been an honor to represent this program as we closed our season with a great team victory.”