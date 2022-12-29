Texas Tech Coach Lands Massive Extension

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has agreed to a big extension with the Red Raiders.

McGuire has agreed to a new six-year contract that runs through the 2028 season, and he’ll earn $26.6 million over the course of the deal, according to a Wednesday release from the program.

The Red Raiders wrapped up an 8-5 season with a Wednesday night blowout bowl win over Ole Miss.

Joey McGuire gets his money.

Texas Tech clearly likes what the program sees out of McGuire because the school just made a huge financial commitment to him.

2022 was his first year with the Red Raiders, and while there were certainly some ups and downs, going 8-5 is far from terrible in year one.

Texas Tech also notch some significant wins in McGuire’s first year. The Red Raiders beat Texas and Oklahoma in the regular season and then smacked Ole Miss Wednesday night.

Those are all brands substantially bigger than Red Raiders. Whenever you can go out and beat teams that are traditional powers, especially Oklahoma and Texas, it’s going to be very easy for fans to get behind you.

That’s what Joey McGuire did, and he’s now been handed a deal that will pay him a ton of money over the next six years.

Texas Tech, while far from being a powerhouse, definitely feels like a team that is trending in the correct direction. Joey McGuire deserves a lot of credit for that, and that’s why he’s been handed the bag.