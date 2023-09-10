Texas Tech +6.5 Vs. Oregon: Worst ‘Bad Beat’ So Far This Year In College Football

Videos by OutKick

It’s only Week 2 and I already hate college football. After a 4-1 Week 1, all that money went back to the house Saturday and then some with an 0-5. But, my last loss of the day is causing me to reconsider life. The Texas Tech Red Raiders failing to cover as +6.5 underdogs in a 38-30 loss to the Oregon Ducks is a bettor’s worst nightmare.

PICK 6 TO TOP IT OFF FOR THE DUCKS! 😱 🦆 @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/1XgoNCGYWa — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2023

Texas Tech ☠️ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 10, 2023

The squares who bet Oregon getting rewarded sickens me to my core, what an atrocious beat for Texas Tech — Unbiased Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) September 10, 2023

I cannot stress how painful this was to watch live. Texas Tech held a 2-score lead (27-18) in the 3rd quarter. Since I bet Texas Tech +6.5, I had a 15.5-point lead vs. the spread at that time. Then, Oregon out-scored the Red Raiders 20-3 in the 4th quarter, capping it off with that garbage pick-six.

The Oregon Duck does push-ups after Oregon scores against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal /USA TODAY NETWORK)

These kind of college football losses drive me to “Screw-it Mode” where I start betting miracle parlays all NFL Sunday. I’ve already sprinkled on a “Hail Mary” parlay for Week 1.

Now, I’ll be in the lab tonight cooking up a few more saucy NFL parlays and teasers for Sunday. Apparently, I wasn’t the only sad soul that took the points with Texas Tech Saturday …

I may not get over losing Texas Tech +6.5 until I’m 50 — Dustin Swedelson (@dustinswedelson) September 10, 2023

Could have done without that Pick Six in the Oregon-Texas Tech game. — Thomas Casale (@TheTomCasale) September 10, 2023

RIP Texas Tech +7 — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) September 10, 2023

I took Texas Tech moneyline. Still might not have gotten there, but wow.pic.twitter.com/vCts2MgFnm — Patrick Everson (@PatrickE_Vegas) September 10, 2023

This loss hurts. My other four losses in Week 2 of college football were digestible. I epically whiffed on Vanderbilt, UConn, Virginia Tech, and Texas A&M.

However, Vanderbilt is the whipping boy of the SEC. UConn has a crappy football program. Virginia Tech hasn’t been bad since Frank Beamer retired. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is cursed.

If I sound salty it’s because I am. This Texas Tech loss is going to haunt me and cause me to lose sleep. I’m already thinking about retiring from betting on college football this season.

