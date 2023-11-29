Texas High School Teacher Snaps After Being ‘Disrespected’ By Student, But America Seems To Have His Back

Videos by OutKick

At Rowlett High School in Garland, Texas, reportedly all hell broke loose in a classroom when a teacher had seen and heard enough from a student who apparently was using a phone in class.

“I’m tired of being disrespected,” the teacher screamed as he kicked and threw a desk in the classroom.

“I very nicely told you what to do,” the teacher continues while unloading a verbal barrage on the student. “Enough is Egoddamnough,” he added before the video cuts out.

Teacher at Rowlett High School loses it today, tells his students he’s tired of being disrespected pic.twitter.com/r7FlDlyrbk — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) November 28, 2023

On Twitter, multiple former students in the Rowlett district identified the teacher as Dr. Joe Bradshaw, who is listed as a Social Studies teacher and has been with the district for over 11 years, according to his LinkedIn account. Bradshaw has been teaching in the public school system since 2004.

“I literally had this guy as a teacher and he was always very nice and respectful and enthusiastic about what he was teaching. AND he even has a doctorate. They must’ve really been trying him. Can’t remember his name but he taught history,” one former student of Mr. Bradshaw tweeted.

Dr.bradshaw was a nut but he was a great teacher! i hate that those kids pushed him to that point — mari🦋 (@__mariamaaa) November 29, 2023

“I had him as well. He made the subject as fun as possible due to how boring the topic actually was. He had nothing but my full respect. If i find out he was fired, im going right back to that school and demand he gets put back in fr,” said another.

The praise for the teacher continued.

“Bro, that’s Dr. Bradshaw! I went to RHS and remember him. He was literally the most down to earth teacher. Nice and always good to chat with. These kids must’ve crossed the line to get him shaken up like that,” a Twitter user named Lawrence commented.

The overwhelming response to the video, so far, has been in favor of Bradshaw.

This is the result of lack of administrator support. I bet you this teacher has sent kids to the office numerous times and there were no consequences. Kids just sent back to class. This teacher is frustrated due to lack of support in holding kids accountable — Dr. LaRhonda Young (@DrRhon) November 29, 2023

You see the kid laughing/slapping the desk. Prime example of how teachers are being disrespected. They think it’s all a joke! Poor guy just finally snapped. I’m a teacher of K-4th and have had to walk into my office to take deep breaths on MANY occasions. Sad!! — Stephanie Warner (@Coach_SWarner) November 29, 2023

According to Garland School District documents, a teacher with Bradshaw’s 11 years of experience within the district would make around $63,000-$64,000 a year plus a $2,000 Doctorate degree stipend.

In other words, Dr. Bradshaw isn’t getting rich while getting disrespected to the point where he snaps.

Can Rowlett High School afford to lose a teacher with Bradshaw’s experience and credentials? Based on the latest data out of Texas where “roughly 30% of educators hired…lacked a state certification,” the answer is ‘no’ but it’s also 2023 and there’s a viral video of him sending a desk flying while launching into a verbal tirade that will remind older adults of their youth with paddles and teachers who didn’t hesitate to keep control of their classrooms.

The Garland district faces such a shortage of teachers, new hires are offered $1,000 signing bonuses like they’re 28th-round MLB draft picks while current employees get retention bonuses for not leaving.

Good luck to Dr. Bradshaw.

From the sound of things on Twitter, he’s gained a few fans this week. America seems to have his back.