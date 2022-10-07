Texas Mom Says Watching ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Could Open The Gates Of Hell

A Texas mom — who does not celebrate Halloween anymore — has a warning for those who think it’s a good idea to sit down and watch the new Disney movie Hocus Pocus 2.

The Texas mom of three posted the warning on Facebook to “sound the alarm” on the movie to help “protect” children. In addition to the Facebook post, which is now private, Jamie Gooch sat down with a news outlet to get her message out.

She had several interesting things to say about what will happen if you do sit down and watch this movie with your kids.

Screenshot of Texas Mom, Jamie Gooch, talking about Hocus Pocus 2/Twitter

“A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” Gooch said of the movie. “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

The owner of the Gooch Family Farm expanded on that idea of the movie unleashing hell in your home. She added that the movie could also be casting spells or somehow manifesting itself in real life.

“I believe whatever comes in our TV screens, there are things attached to that. I’ve seen for myself the things that I’ve watched with my eyes, or heard over a TV screen, they become manifested in real life.”

Mother of 3 and Free Thinker, Jamie Gooch, is warning parents everywhere about the dangers of letting your children watch Hocus Pocus 2, a movie about the harvesting of the purity of children’s souls. 😐🥴 pic.twitter.com/H0TYfWucel — dara faye (@darafaye) October 5, 2022

Rarely Are Sequels Better Than The First Movie

While I do believe this woman is a little on the whacky side, she’s not entirely wrong. Hocus Pocus 2 shouldn’t be watched by anyone.

As someone who’s had the movie played in their home there are a few things I can pass along about the film. For starters, hell will not be unleashed upon your kids or your household.

There also won’t be any spells cast on you through the TV. Nor will anything you see on your TV manifest itself in real life. But you already knew all of that.

What you don’t know, unless you already watched it, is that the movie sucks. That’s why you shouldn’t watch it. I came to that conclusion and didn’t even have to watch it.

The first one was bad, the second one can’t be any better. From what I heard from the other room it isn’t any better. I’d much rather watch more of Texas mom, Mrs. Gooch.