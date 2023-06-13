Omaha Bound: Texas Loses To Stanford In The Most Brutal Way Possible, Following Crazy Non-HR Celebration

Videos by OutKick

The NCAA Tournament usually brings us a number of crazy plays over the course of the month, but Stanford and Texas had it all in the 9th inning. It will take a while for the Longhorns to forget this one.

Stanford was in control for most of the game, leading 6-3 in the 8th inning. But credit to Texas, as the Longhorns fought back and tied it up 6-6 heading into the final inning. This is where the wheels started to come off in terms of craziness.

As both teams headed to the 9th inning, with the game tied 6-6, we were about to witness pure chaos.

In what looked like a rocket to left field that would clear the fence, Alberto Rios sprinted around first-base thinking he had won the game with a walk-off homer run. The Cardinals bench erupted out of the dugout, while Rios threw his helmet in celebration, but quickly realized he had not won the game.

Crazy play, Stanford batter thought he hit a Homer, along with the entire bench storming out of dugout, throwing helmet

Turned out to be a double.



Turned out to be a double. pic.twitter.com/6YeqDvfZnV — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 13, 2023

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any crazier than the Cardinals thinking they had won the game already, Drew Bowser was about to top that previous moment.

Brutal Ending For The Texas Longhorns On Final Play To Stanford

Stepping up to the plate, with two outs on the board, Bowser his a moon-rocket to centerfield, which should’ve been the third out and sent the game into extra innings. Unfortunately for Texas, its season was about to come to a shocking end.

Four different players were searching for the ball in the bright lights of centerfield, and it dropped between them all, with Alberto Rios scoring the game-winning run.

Texas players can't find the ball, Stanford scores the winning run, heading to CWS

Unbelievable



Unbelievable

pic.twitter.com/ug9UYbhPRS — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 13, 2023

I’ve watched a lot of college baseball in my time, but I’ve never seen a sequence like that before. Stanford thought they had won it, only for it to be a double, then they win the game on a blooper to centerfield.

Unfortunately, this will be a hard pill for Texas to swallow, as its season comes to an end on such a routine play. As for Stanford, they are headed to the College World Series, thanks to a bit of luck on the last play of the game.

This is the NCAA Tournament, where anything and everything will happen. If you aren’t entertained by what you saw on Monday night, just wait for the College World Series to begin on Friday night in Omaha.