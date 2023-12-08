Texas Longhorns Will Have Lots Of Unhappy Fans Thanks To Limited Ticket Allotment For Sugar Bowl

Videos by OutKick

If you’re a Texas Longhorns fan trying to get tickets to the Sugar Bowl against the Washington Huskies, good luck.

On January 1, the Big 12-champion Longhorns will travel to New Orleans in their quest for a national championship. While the Burnt Orange will have no problems getting into the stadium, their fans might.

According to Texas beat writer Anwar Richardson, lots of season ticket holders won’t be able to attend the semifinal matchup. Because of the (relatively) low seating capacity at the Caesars Superdome, Texas gets a much more limited seating allotment for their fans.

How low is this allotment? Of the 68,400 tickets available for the game, the Longhorns get a paltry 13,000 of them. By contrast, they’ve received 31,694 requests from season ticket holders and donors. So yeah, lots of people are going to be unhappy.

Richardson tweeted out that many in Longhorns nation received this email when requesting tickets for the game.

A LOT of Texas Longhorn season ticket holders were disappointed to receive this email yesterday. The secondary market is crazy right now pic.twitter.com/wPbpVXXCrq — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 8, 2023

The school tried to soften the blow by stating that they’ve gotten similarly low ticket allotments in the past. Additionally, they tried to explain that they need tickets for the band and the athlete’s families.

In an attempt to work through this problem, will determine which fans get these tickets based on how much money they’ve given the program.

Could you imagine being someone who’s given thousands of dollars to a program, and yet having to see some kid who plays the flute get preference over you? I understand that you need the band there, but I can also easily see how that would frustrate some fans.

Hopefully, the Longhorns fans who can’t get tickets will host epic watch parties as a compromise. Maybe they can drown their sorrow in some ribs and sweet tea – and maybe even a Texas win.