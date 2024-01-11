Quinn Ewers Announces Future Plans, Hilarious Arch Manning Reactions Roll In

Videos by OutKick

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers isn’t going anywhere.

There’s been speculation for weeks about what the star passer for the Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian would do.

Would Ewers return for another season of college action in Austin, or would he run off to the NFL clearing the way for Arch Manning?

The talented passer and future NFL QB answered that question Thursday in very direct fashion. He’s not leaving.

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers will return to Texas for the 2024 season. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Texas QB Quinn Ewers not leaving for the NFL.

“Dear Longhorn nation, ever since I was a kid I dreamed of playing quarterback at the University of Texas. I couldn’t be more thankful for all my teammates and coaches, and I’m beyond grateful to be in the position I’m in. God has shown me who I am these past two years that I have been here, and through the ups and downs, these fans and this university have always had my back. With that being said, I’m coming back. Hook ’em,” the Texas star announced in a social media video.

You can watch his touching announcement video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Arch Manning fans aren’t pleased.

It’s appeared for a while that it was likely Ewers would return, and that would mean Arch Manning would sit for a second straight year.

As crazy as it sounds, a lot of people aren’t okay with that. Despite Ewers leading Texas to the CFP, many fans still want to see Arch under center.

That led to some very comical reactions on X as soon as Ewers made his announcement.

Arch Manning rn pic.twitter.com/PemVR2KfEI — Steve in Crowtown (@StevenCrowtown) January 11, 2024

Arch Manning on his way to Alabama https://t.co/PD72UBOx9J pic.twitter.com/JHAwnkl0v3 — HeyZeus Where-ta (@Pandaddy7) January 11, 2024

Arch Manning to Quinn Ewers right about now.. pic.twitter.com/a9rzFsHWlv — Gunnar Shoemaker (@SunBeltFunBelt) January 11, 2024

Arch manning checking twitter right now seeing Quinn ewers announce he’s coming back for another year at Texas pic.twitter.com/L88yWZYkN3 — John (@iam_johnw) January 11, 2024

Quinn Ewers: “I am staying at Texas for another season.”



Arch Manning: pic.twitter.com/4DRH9MO8pQ — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 11, 2024

Arch Manning to Quinn Ewers today pic.twitter.com/yRUn2UTrlw — Daniel Berhane (@dannyberhane) January 11, 2024

Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers at the first longhorns practice next season https://t.co/hanbQNAFBU pic.twitter.com/kxEPEVVph9 — they call me big ceej (@UsernameCEEJ) January 11, 2024

People need to dial it back when it comes expecting Arch to play over Quinn Ewers. Could Arch Manning start for a lot of schools? Without a doubt, but is he going to start over a healthy Quinn Ewers? Almost certainly not.

Let’s compare some stats:

Quinn Ewers: 3,479 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 75 rushing yards and five rushing TDs.

Arch Manning: 30 passing yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, seven rushing yards and no rushing TDs.

Asking to bench a guy with a total of 27 TDs last year as a starting CFP quarterback for a young man who has thrown for a total of 30 yards in his college career is crazy.

It’d be one thing if Texas wasn’t winning, but we all know that’s not the case. The Longhorns were within one possession of playing for the national title.

Quinn Ewers will remain at Texas. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Quinn Ewers will remain QB1 in Austin, and Manning – who has maintained he will not transfer – will almost certainly start in 2025 with three years of eligibility remaining. It’s okay to have a little patience in life. There’s no need to want to rush everything.

Plus, Texas should immediately retain its contender status for the 2024 campaign with Ewers back under center. All is well in Austin, even if social media has plenty of jokes.