Steve Sarkisian Drops The Hammer On Texas Player After Arrest

Texas defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem likely won’t be back on a football field at any point in the near future.

The DB for the Longhorns was arrested Monday by campus police, and head coach Steve Sarkisian hit him with an indefinite suspension, according to KXAN.

“We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities at this time as we continue to monitor the legal and University processes,” Sarkisian said in a statement released to the outlet.

Details about what Ibraheem allegedly did aren’t known at this time.

This also isn’t the first time the former four star recruit has been in trouble with the authorities. In 2021, he was arrested for allegedly violating a revenge porn law in Oklahoma.

He allegedly shared a screenshot from a video of him having consensual sex with a woman who was an Oklahoma State student, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Now, he’s been arrested and suspended for the second time in less than a year.

It seems probable Ishmael Ibraheem’s days playing for Steve Sarkisian are likely over. No coach wants to deal with distractions, especially during the season.

It’s also not a one-off event. It’s now the second arrest for the Texas defensive back.

