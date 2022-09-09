Texas Is Back? RB Bijan Robinson Believes Longhorns Have To Do More Than Say It

“Texas is back” might be the most popular college football saying, for good reason.

Since the mid-2000s when Texas won a national title on the back of Vince Young, it’s become something of a rallying cry among Longhorns fans and a recurring joke for everyone else.

As soon as Texas wins a few games in a row, the excitement builds and the Longhorns fly up the rankings. Texas is back!

But for running back Bijan Robinson, he knows that it’ll take more than just hype to truly bring Texas football “back” to the glory days.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson. (Getty Images)

Robinson recently did an interview with former USC great Matt Leinart and, according to On3, said that Texas has to approach games with toughness and a desire to dominate from start to finish:

“Finishing. You know, having that toughness to want to dominate everybody and not just coming into a game.”

“You know, just understanding that we got to get through a game, and playing football, but actually like it means something to us and us coming to play as hard as we can and to finish the game.”

Robinson also said that the team is talented enough to decisively win games, now it’s up to them to find the chemistry and will to win:

“Because, you know, the talent on this team, I just love to see it around me, and now that we have it, now we just got to put it all together and just come together as one with the chemistry and just go out there and finish these games, you know, how we want to finish them.”

While he has a point that finding talent has not been Texas’s problem of late, it takes more than just a will to win to actually “finish games.”

Quality coaching needs to be aligned with exceptional talent AND the ability finish games for a program to truly ascend to an elite level.

When watching Alabama or Georgia play, you can see how all these elements come together, leading to dominant performances against other major conference teams.

Until Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian consistently show the ability to win big games and small ones, they still have a ways to go to truly be “back.”

Another major test comes this weekend, when the Longhorns take on the Crimson Tide on Saturday in Austin. Even winning that game, as big as it is, won’t be enough to convince the college football world, but it’s certainly a start.