Texas High School Catcher Fooled By Oldest Trick In The Book As Runner Scores On Classic ‘Made You Look!’

Carthage senior Jada Walton thought that she was going to get called out at home during her Texas high school softball game last Tuesday. Instead, she tried to fool the catcher with the oldest trick in the book— and it worked.

As Walton rounded third base, she saw her chances of reaching the plate dwindling. Center High School’s catcher had the ball at the dish. Walton had nowhere to go and it was time to get creative.

Where the catcher should have been able to simply tag her out, Walton decided to try something different. Everybody expected her to try and hook slide into home, so she hit the catcher with a hesitation side step.

It worked momentarily and Walton avoided the tag— but there was still a larger problem to be solved. She needed to touch the plate and the catcher still stood in her way with the ball in her mitt.

Rather than trying to make some sort of diving play between the catcher’s legs, Walton went with a classic. She pointed down the first base line in a frantic manner and the catcher bought it hook, line and sinker.

As the catcher turned to look at where she was pointing, Walton snuck in to score.