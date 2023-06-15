Texas Governor Greg Abbott Signs Bill Preventing Transgender Athletes From Competing Against Women

Videos by OutKick

Texas has joined the ranks of states officially protecting women’s sports by preventing transgender athletes from competing in college sports.

Last month, the Texas legislature passed the bill, designed to prevent athletes from competing under their new gender identity.

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott signed it into law.

Unsurprisingly, the bill received widespread criticism from the media, with The Hill describing it as a ban on transgender women. What it actually does though, is prevent biological males from dominating female sports because of their physiological advantages.

Texas already had an established law that ensures public schools limit competitions based on biological sex.

When covering the law, The Hill put “biological sex” in quotes, as if there’s debate over whether such a thing exists.

And that exact framing is why Greg Abbott’s justified in signing the new law.

DALLAS, TX – OCTOBER 09: Texas Governor Greg Abbott watches from the sidelines during the Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on October 09, 2021 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Transgender Athlete Restrictions Are Necessary Given Increasing Gender Activism

As athletes like Lia Thomas or Austin Killips have shown, biological men are often able to easily dominate when switching genders.

What this bill, and others like it, does is prevent increasing numbers of transgender athletes from destroying women’s sports.

This is especially important when discussing collegiate athletics, which this bill targets.

Young girls competing against biological males will almost certainly lose scholarship opportunities because of their physical disadvantages.

But if colleges aren’t able to exploit competitive advantages, the rationale for promoting transgender competitors dissipates.

Unfortunately, radical gender activism has made such laws increasingly necessarily.

Thankfully, Texas is one of the states now enforcing common sense in a world increasingly devoid of it.