Texas Gov Abbott Tells Clay Travis Tractor-Trailer Deaths ‘Are On Joe Biden’

Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined Clay Travis to discuss the latest tragedy at our Southern border.

“These deaths are on Joe Biden, because of Joe Biden’s policies that attract people to come across the border signaling that the border is open,” Governor Abbott told the OutKick founder.

“This tragedy occurred because of Joe Biden’s reckless policies. Americans need to understand that,” the Governor continued.

The Governor also touched on how we can start making changes now, one of them being to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas.

“He’s doing nothing more than lying to the American people, and he needs to be impeached.”

Listen to Clay Travis and Governor Abbott’s full conversation here:

