Videos by OutKick

Alabama fans are not going to like what their former coach had to say about the atmosphere at Bryant-Denny Stadium. They will be extra motivated to be loud and obnoxious come September 9.

On that day, the University of Texas will travel east to its future Southeastern Conference foe and Jeff Banks will make his return to Tuscaloosa. He does not sound worried about the reception that he and his team will receive.

Jeff Banks with the C4 by his side during his press conference 🧃 pic.twitter.com/qmEd9lYuFq — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) August 1, 2023

Banks, a former punter at Washington State in the late ’90s, has worked his way up through the ranks of the coaching tree with stops at his alma mater, Idaho State and UTEP. And then he got his big break with Texas A&M in 2013.

Banks spent four years with the Aggies before joining Nick Saban’s staff in 2018. The Crimson Tide paid him a lot of money to serve as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator for three seasons, but saw him leave for Texas in 2021.

Jeff Banks at Alabama and Texas

(Photos by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire, Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Steve Sarkisian made Banks the highest-paid special teams coordinator in college football, and also gave him control of the tight ends as well as naming him Associate Head Coach. His name was tossed around in regard to multiple head coaching jobs over the years, so it was a big deal to get him to Austin. It was a seismic move that will pay him more than $1 million per year.

(Not long thereafter, his exotic dancer girlfriend’s emotional support monkey bit a trick-or-treater. But that’s beside the point.)

Jeff Banks is entering his third season at Texas and is headed back to Alabama.

Alabama traveled to the Lone Star State last season and left with a one-point win. The rematch between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide is set for Week 2 in 2023.

Sarkisian will return to Tuscaloosa for the first time since his tenure as offensive coordinator under Saban in 2019 and 2020. Banks will return for the first time since he followed him to Austin.

College GameDay will almost certainly be in town. It is the biggest matchup of the week. It will be one of the biggest matchups of the season. There will be a palpable buzz around the Yellowhammer State. The game is going to be the talk of college football.

Bryant-Denny Stadium seats nearly 102,000 fans. Not a single seat will be empty.

Banks isn’t worried about it. He downplayed the environment in the most insulting way possible, whether he meant it to come across in that manner or not.

Texas special coordinator Jeff Banks was asked what he'll tell his team about playing at Alabama, where he previously coached: "We're just going to play another road game. Just as hard in Kansas and Iowa State as it is going to be in Tuscaloosa. It's just bigger and more people." — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) August 1, 2023

Iowa State is one thing, but KANSAS?! Banks compared Alabama to KANSAS?!

That is certainly a choice.

Saban will presumably find a way to make Banks’ comments into bulletin board material for his players, somehow. On a more specific level, though, the Crimson Tide fans are going to hear what their former special teams coordinator had to say and turn things up to 11.