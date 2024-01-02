Washington Players Taunt Texas Fans, F-Bombs Fly During Heated Altercation

Videos by OutKick

It looked like things were going to boil over Monday night after Washington beat Texas.

The Huskies beat the Longhorns 37-31 in a shootout for the ages in the Sugar Bowl, and will now play Michigan in the national title game.

However, the clock hitting zero wasn’t the end of the fireworks between the two teams. In a video shared by Cory Mose, Washington players could be seen going up to Texas fans and taunting them with the horns down signal and shouting “We run the south.”

Well, that went over like a bull in a china shop with f-bombs flying as fans of the Longhorns looked livid and one fan appeared to say, “Remember me, motherfu*ker.”

Check out the incredible exchange below, and fire away with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Washington players had a moment with some #Texas fans after the game



Huskies telling the crowd "We run the south…2-0" pic.twitter.com/7s9QX01PA7 — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) January 2, 2024

Texas fans and Washington players get in heated argument.

This is the passion of sports on full display that fans love and crave. Now, before the woke outrage mob decides to freak out and melt down, just recognize trash talking is part of the game.

If Washington players are going to run over to Texas fans, hit them with the horns down signal, talk about running the south and taunt the hell out of them after winning, then they better be ready to take some incoming fire.

If you can’t take it, then don’t dish it out. It’s that simple and that applies to many things in life.

Washington players filmed taunting Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

I also love the guy who told Washington players to remember him. For what reason? Is he going to go out there and sling some passes in a potential 2024 rematch?

Of course, I’m trying to apply logic to a situation where it doesn’t exist. There’s nothing logical about sports. It’s simply pure passion and energy.

The brain turns off and the soul takes over. As some people have said on social media, football isn’t about analytics – it’s about God. You just have to roll with it.

Heated verbal altercation between Texas players and Washington players goes viral. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Shoutout to everyone involved in this mayhem for giving fans a truly outstanding moment. You simply love to see chaos and unfiltered rage like this on display!