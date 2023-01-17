Texas Democrat Introduces Bill To Criminalize ‘White Supremacist’ Speech Online

Texas Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a bill to criminalize types of speech she considers a form of “white supremacy.”

The Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023 aims “to prevent and prosecute white supremacy inspired hate crime and conspiracy to commit white supremacy inspired hate crime.”

The conspiracy addition of the bill means people who spread the wrong type of racism on social media could face criminal charges.

Under Jackson Lee’s bill, a “person engages in a white supremacy inspired hate crime when white supremacy ideology has motivated the planning, development, preparation, or perpetration of actions that constituted a crime or were undertaken in furtherance of activity that, if effectuated, would have constituted a crime.”

Specifically, the bill would impose criminal penalties for those who “published material advancing white supremacy, white supremacist ideology, antagonism based on ‘replacement theory,’ or hate speech that vilifies or is otherwise directed against any non-White person or group, and such published material,” if it was “read, heard, or viewed by a person who engaged in the planning, development, preparation, or perpetration of a white supremacy inspired hate crime.”

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee introduces bill.(Getty Images)



Jackson Lee’s bill is unlikely to pass in the GOP-controlled chamber. But her efforts are notable.

Imagine allowing random politically-compromised actors to decide which type of speech is criminal in the name of “white supremacy.”

Phrases like “white supremacy” have become unjustly subjective. The press often declares any criticism of a non-white person as such.

The use of the phrase has become parody-like. We kid you not that TIME Magazine declared exercise an example of “white supremacy” last month.

Could hot, white IG models posting workout videos soon face arrest?

The bill is the escalation of a political party determined to keep racism at the forefront of the conversation.

Labels like “racist” have become essential political weapons. Accusations of racism are perhaps the Left’s most advantageous form of messaging.

The demand for racism truly outstrips the supply.

Democrats have staked their claim in the culture war to the hypothesis that America remains overtly racist against non-white subjects, despite the contracting evidence.

To be clear, the bill does not seek to penalize those who make racist comments toward white people. That remains okay.

In fact, it’s encouraged in various social media circles.

Ultimately, Jackson Lee hopes to have those falsely accused of white supremacy not only lose their careers, but also face criminal charges.