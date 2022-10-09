Texas Dad Goes Viral For Being Drunk As Wife Gives Birth

A Texas dad was caught off guard when his pregnant wife’s water broke at 4 a.m. Well, he was caught drunk more than he was caught off guard.

The man had been celebrating the July 4th holiday hours earlier and had a few too many to drink. He was sleeping it off when he learned that he was about to be taking an unplanned trip to the hospital.

To the dad’s credit he thought he had another month before his child’s arrival as her water broke a month early. His wife caught his drunken and confused reaction on video.

Hannah Barnette/TikTok

Not The Wakeup Call You Want After A Few Cold Ones

She shared the video on TikTok, “Thinking about the time my water broke 4 weeks early on the 4th of July and my husband was still hammered from the night before.”

The video has over two million views in just a couple of days and for good reason. It was captioned, “He packed 3 bathing suits and our dog ate all the ‘juice.'”

It looks like what started out as a rough wakeup call had a happy ending for everyone. Dad appears to have sobered up by the time his child arrived, although there’s a chance he had to wear a bathing suit at some point.

Props to dad for answering the 4 a.m. wakeup call after a day of drinking in the first place. That could have presented a whole bunch of other issues.

Sure he struggled to come to terms with what was going down and his packing job was a disaster. But things could have ended up being a complete disaster.