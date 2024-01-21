Texas Coach Rodney Terry Apologizes For Ridiculous ‘Horns Down’ Rant

Videos by OutKick

Rodney Terry has apologized for whining like a sore loser.

The Texas Longhorns head basketball coach got all up in his feelings Wednesday night when UCF players threw up the ‘Horns Down’ — an inversion of the Longhorns’ trademark hand signal — after earning a win in Austin.

Terry didn’t take too kindly to the move and began screaming at the players before calling them “classless” and telling them “don’t do that sh-t.”

(Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“When you do those kind of things it looks very classless and it also looks like you were just hoping to win,” Terry said after the game. “We go into games expecting to win, so we don’t act like that. We expect to win; we don’t jump up and down, act like we won a national championship.”

Except they do. Like the very next game — after they took down Baylor on a buzzer beater Saturday night. Watch Terry, specifically.

“We don't jump up and down, act like we won a national championship."



-Texas coach Rodney Terry after UCF did horns down on Wednesday@MarkTitusShow

pic.twitter.com/5JupbcwUGE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 20, 2024

Maybe Rodney Terry Recognized His Hypocrisy

Or maybe he just had the PR staff in his ear. Regardless, he’s sorry about all that.

“I had no intention of trying to show up anyone, or offend anyone in terms of what occurred at the end of that game,” Terry said Saturday.

He described UCF coach Johnny Dawkins as “a really good friend of mine” and he never meant to insult him. And he apologized to Longhorns fans as well.

In his press conference after the game, Rodney Terry apologized to UCF's program and head coach Johnny Dawkins. RT also apologized to the #Texas fanbase.



"If I offended some of our fans as well in not handling myself the right way…then I apologize to our fanbase as well"… pic.twitter.com/3w3VScWN3U — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) January 20, 2024

“We have a lot of passion for who we are and what we are representing. We try to do that in a class manner, at the highest level,” Terry said. “If I offended some of our fans as well in not handling myself in the right way… I apologize to our fan base as well, and understand what it means to be the head coach at the University of Texas and what our brand stands for.”

Next up, Texas travels to Norman to take on No. 15 Oklahoma on Tuesday. Hopefully Terry can bring some thicker skin to that one — because no fanbase has perfected “Horns Down” quite like the Sooners.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.