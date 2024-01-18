Texas Coach Whines, Calls UCF Players ‘Classless’ For Doing Horns Down Gesture After Win In Austin

Videos by OutKick

Water remains to be wet and Texas continues to get emotional when anyone does the ‘Horns Down’ gesture. Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry was the latest to get all up in his feelings after some UCF players threw up ‘Horns Down’ after earning a win in Austin.

As they were making their way to the handshake line after beating Texas 77-71, a handful of Knights had some fun with some fans in the crowd and flashed ‘Horns Down.’ Terry didn’t take too kindly to the move and began screaming at the players before calling them “classless” and telling them “don’t do that sh-t.”

Scene of the crime. pic.twitter.com/aPuceYYQus — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) January 18, 2024

Terry was still emotional during his postgame presser and called the UCF players classless yet again. He claims Texas doesn’t “do those kinds of things,” meaning that when Texas athletes do ‘Horns Up’ whenever they accomplish literally anything it’s acceptable.

Here’s what #Texas head coach Rodney said happened in the handshake line with #UCF: “About 6 or 7 guys putting the horns down. We don’t do that because when you do those kinds of things, it looks very classless.”#HookEm | @KVUE pic.twitter.com/qV0nVNgb24 — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) January 18, 2024

UCF head coach Jonny Dawkins was of course berated by local media in Austin after his players were ‘caught’ doing the ‘Horns Down’ move. He explained he didn’t see it happen in the moment, but he assured everyone he’d go back and look at it and address things personally.

The whole situation is just incredibly soft, but especially so from the Texas standpoint.

The Longhorns blew a 16-point lead on their home floor, of course, UCF was going to be fired up after pulling off the comeback. In my opinion, if you beat Texas, especially in Austin, the ‘Horns Down’ gesture is fair game.