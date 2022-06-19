Texas A&M Stays Alive In College World Series By Defeating Texas 10-2

In what has to be one of the biggest moments of the season, Texas A&M faced off against Texas on Sunday in an elimination game. The College World Series can be brutal for a team already on the losers side of the bracket, but the Aggies will be staying in Omaha a bit longer after defeating Texas 9-2.

It has to be a bit of satisfaction for the Aggies to be the one sending Texas home, winning their second game against the Longhorns this season.

It felt as if we were setting ourselves up for a pitchers duel between Mchah Dallas and Lucas Gordon, but the Aggies sent Gordon to the dugout in the 2nd inning. Trailing 2-1 entering the inning, Texas A&M would blow open the game and force the Longhorns to change pitchers. It was the 12-pitch at bat for Trevor Werner that ended with a 2-run single and gave the Aggies a 4-2 lead the opened up the game.

The Longhorns would never recover after starting pitcher Lucas Gordon was pulled after throwing 53 pitches in 1.2 innings of work. Aggies skipper Jim Schlossnagle had his team pushing the right buttons at the plate. Now with the Longhorns on the ropes over the next five innings due to fantastic defense from the Aggies, Texas A&M led 9-2 in the 7th inning.

The credit should go to Aggies pitcher Micah Dallas, who threw five innings, only giving up runs and striking out three batters. Another long run from the starting pitcher allowed the Aggies to use Jacob Palisch for 2.2 innings and record five strikeouts.

Aggies centerfielder Jordan Thompson went 2-2 with 2 RBI’s, helping the Aggies offense put away the Longhorns.

Just like for most of the season, the Aggies just continued putting their foot on the throat of opponent for the rest of the game, finally finishing off the Longhorns in the 9th.

The win now moves Texas A&M into a matchup with the loser of the Notre Dame and Oklahoma game on Tuesday at 2:00PM ET. The Aggies survive, let’s just see for how much longer.