Texas A&M Sorority Pumps Out Rush Week Content, Nick Saban’s New Home Is A Village & Bud Light Isn’t Very Popular In Sturgis

It’s Friday, I have Wi-Fi in my new house, it’s approximately 1,000,000 degrees in Florida and the Texas A&M sorority girls are back to pumping out content for the school year.

As they say in the business, let’s have a damn day!

Welcome to my favorite class of the week — the one where everyone is only half paying attention while the other half mailed it in long ago. We’re two weeks away — t.w.o. — from Week 0 in the College Football world. Did you know?

Two weeks from tomorrow, we’ve got this lineup staring us down from sun-up to sundown.

2:30 — Navy vs. Notre Dame (in Dublin) — NBC/Peacock

5:30 — UTEP at Jacksonville State — CBS Sports Network

7 — UMass at New Mexico State — ESPN

7 — Ohio at San Diego State — Fox Sports 1

7:30 — Hawaii at Vanderbilt — SEC Network

8 — San Jose State at USC — Pac-12 Network

9 — FIU at Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network

I mean, come on! Two weeks! Anyone remember the Hawaii-Vandy showdown from last year? 63-10, Vandy. It’s revenge time, baby.

We’re gonna jump right in today with the Texas A&M ladies, because this little video has gone viral and I don’t know if it looks cool or beyond miserable? I think miserable, but I’ll let you make the call.

We’re also going to check in with Bud Light, who is having a ROUGH week at Sturgis, and maybe even Nick Saban. No, he wasn’t at the Bud Light party, but he certainly could’ve afforded it based on his new South Florida castle.

Hurry up and take a seat — it’s a Friday Nightcaps and I have places to be and TVs to mount before tonight’s Dolphins game.

Texas A&M rush video goes TikTok viral

Week 1 of the preseason is always such a tease, by the way. I’m not breaking news to you, but I just realized it all over again.

Here I am getting psyched to see Tua, Tyreek and the boys back in action tonight when in reality I’m gonna get Mike White and Braxton Berrios. Whatever. I’ll be locked in and will almost surely place a wager or 10.

Speaking of being hyped, how about these Texas A&M sorority girls putting on a clinic during rush week? I’ve scanned a lot of these videos — plenty of insufferable ones — and this one appears to be the leader in the clubhouse for most viral.

As Michael Scott would say … thoughts?

Again, it’s rush week in the college Greek world right now, which means every single sorority from Oregon to Miami is vying for most viral rush video. I was never in an actual fraternity because I played baseball, so that was essentially my frat house.

Looks like the Kappa Delta girls over at Texas A&M are in good shape headed into the new year. The internet streets are fierce and competitive, though, so I have a feeling the power rankings will be ever-changing.

The ladies over in Tennessee are already knocking.

Budweiser has a tough week at Sturgis thanks to Bud Light

Obviously I had to include some Bama Rush videos. Feel like they’re the obvious standard — for better or worse — of these things.

I’ll be honest with you, the whole sorority thing scares the bejesus out of me. Feels a little too culty for me. Maybe I’m wrong, but I also hope to never find out.

I’d still give the nod to Texas A&M right now. At least those girls showed some creativity instead of just dancing in front of a giant sorority house like literally everyone else did.

Don’t forget where you first saw that above video, though:

#SceneSongs



Day 4



Scene:

"The Office"

Season 7 Episode 1: Nepotism

《lip dub opening scene》



Song :

"Nobody But Me" – The Human Beinz pic.twitter.com/LlQzANRX1b — Mike L (@MiLow1992) March 4, 2023

Iconic Office opening. Doesn’t come close to the undisputed GOAT, though. Oh, come on. You know which one I’m talking about, right?

Fine! You convinced me!

Our fans voted "Dwight's Fire Drill" as their all-time favorite cold open on #TheOffice. pic.twitter.com/CsfrgHbvuo — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 25, 2020

I contend to this day that that’s still the best cold opening in TV history. Feel like that was the moment The Office went from good to great, and they never looked back.

OK, where were we? Oh yeah! Bud Light.

We’re at the tail-end of the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally — you know, the one that the COVID cowards told you was gonna kill everyone a few years back — and it appears the Budweiser tent has seen better days.

Oh well. Maybe next year!

Sturgis is jam packed this week but the Bud Light stand is empty. pic.twitter.com/TNgKfV7Dg0 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 11, 2023

Nick Saban buys some quaint waterfront property in Florida

Budweiser has lost the bikers, which seems like a pretty big problem. Not great, but it what it is at this point. You live and learn, I reckon.

Perhaps Nick Saban — who for some reason has NOT appeared in any Bama Rush videos — can help bail them out?

He certainly seems to have the pockets for it.

From the NY Post:

Located on Jupiter Island, Saban, who is the highest-paid coach in college sports, closed on the home last month.

The property last traded hands in 2014 for $9.2 million, meaning the price has since nearly doubled in the high-demand area.

Occupying 6,200 square feet, the home sits on 1.7 acres of land and boasts unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean in the front yard, and views of the Indian River in the back.

Other features include a refurbished dock, a gourmet kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances and parking for up to 50 cars.

Glad to see me and Nick Saban are both moving on up in the world this month. He’s in a cozy 6200-foot 4-5 with enough parking for 50 cars, while I’m in a 4-2 with a driveway barely big enough to fit my Chevy Colorado.

I’m on a corner lot, though. Take that, Nick.

Simons Cowell’s face has the internet talking

OK. It’s Friday and you all mentally checked out after the second Office clip, so let’s hurry this bad boy up so we can get ready for a big night.

And how’s this for pulling you back in?

I’ll save you the time and just tell you that literally every single comment on that post from Simon Cowell is about his face. People are WORRIED about him, claiming that the botox thing has gone a smidge too far.

I reckon the concern is somewhat warranted:

Simon Cowell during 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

I don’t care what the haters say, prime Simon Cowell was absolute must-watch TV. He was Gordon Ramsey before Gordon became the resident mean brit, and I couldn’t get enough of it.

The early years of American Idol with Simon, Paula and Randy was peak television.

It’s a no from me, dog.

Speaking of peak TV, Robin Williams died nine years ago today. Nightcaps readers know how I feel about Robin, and I spoke at length about him last month on what would’ve been his 72nd birthday.

So, instead of getting all sappy again, I’m just gonna give you the greatest Robin Williams scene of all-time.

Hello!

RIP.

Baseball died today, South Florida ticket prices and more rushing

Couple (more) quickies on the way out.

For those who don’t remember — or were just 1, like me — the 1994 MLB season ended on this day 29 years ago. I won’t pretend to remember that day because, again, I was 1. But, looking back at some old clips, it’s surreal.

Some folks believe this was the beginning of baseball’s downfall, although I don’t know that I agree with that because I contend baseball was at it’s peak during the steroid era a few years later.

Still, it’s still crazy to relive. I guess the closest modern day example we all have is spring training 2020, when all the games just stopped because of something called the coronavirus.

Here’s the great Harry Kalas signing off from the Phillies-Mets game, which went 15 innings and was the final game of the ’94 season.

And just like that, it was over. Poof. Gone. Nuts.

While baseball season ended on this day in 1994, football season is just beginning on this day in 2023.

And while Miami is still a football town — a Dolphins town — it’s NOT a preseason football town. Nope. Apparently, it’s now a fútbol town until further notice.

South Florida ticket prices for tonight



$97: Inter Miami/Messi vs. Charlotte

$2: Yankees at Marlins

$1: Falcons at Dolphins



(via Gametime) — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 11, 2023

Never thought I’d see a day where Inter Miami outdrew the Dolphins and Yankees (sorry, Marlins), but here we are. Guess folks ain’t as excited to see Mike White as I am. Whatever. Your loss!

OK, that’s it for this week. I feel like I short-changed you earlier with the rush videos, so here’s some more to get you through the weekend.

See you Monday.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Is the Texas A&M sorority rush week video cool or lame? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.