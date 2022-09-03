Aggies Handle Lightning, Sam Houston State For 31-0 Win Behind QB Haynes King

Sophomore quarterback Haynes King did not look like he missed nearly an entire season of football in 2021 as he led No. 6 Texas A&M to a 31-0 win over Sam Houston State in a lightning-delayed season opener Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

King, who broke his leg in game two last season and was lost for the year, completed 20 of 31 passes for 364 yards with three long touchdowns – 66 yards to Yulkeith Brown and 63 yards and 43 yards to Ainias Smith, who finished 164 yards on six catches.

The game kicked off at noon eastern and did not end until 6:20 eastern following a lightning delay of nearly three hours after the Aggies (1-0) took a 17-0 lead at halftime.

Texas A&M, a 30-point favorite, managed just 25 yards rushing on 12 carries in the first half before finishing with 110 yards on 32 carries. Tailback Devone Achane led the Aggies with 42 yards on 18 carries. Texas A&M (1-0) hosts Appalachian State (0-1) next Saturday. Appalachian State fell, 63-61, at North Carolina on Saturday.

The Aggies took a 24-0 lead midway through the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Achane. A&M first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who came over from Ole Miss, threw a shutout.

“That’s amazing when you go against any kind of offense and get the donut,” said Aggies’ linebacker Andre White, who had four tackles with a forced fumble and two pass breakups.