Texas A&M-Florida Basketball Game Delayed After Aggies Forget Uniforms At Hotel

The start of the Texas A&M vs. Florida basketball game was delayed in Gainesville tonight, due to uniform issues.

After arriving to the arena for its game with Florida and going through warmups, the Aggies noticed there might be a problem. It turns out that the team’s uniforms were sitting at the hotel, not in the locker room as expected. A team manager had to rush back to the hotel to retrieve the uniforms, while both teams spent the extra time warming up.

Texas A&M Assessed Techical Foul Before Tip-Off

The jokes were flying, as announcers on the broadcast mentioned that the game would be delayed.

“We’re not quite sure how long this delay is going to be. What we do know is they ruled out playing shirts and skins, so we’ll wait,” Tom Hart jokingly said to open the broadcast.

Texas A&M was assessed a technical foul, with the game also being delayed, because they left their uniforms at the hotel pic.twitter.com/k20wkXX8gB — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 5, 2023

Because of the delay in action, Texas A&M was assessed an administrative technical foul, with the Gators taking the lead before tip-off. This was the SEC opener for the Aggies, while Florida had already sustained a loss to Auburn in league play.

“95 percent of teams ion college basketball warm-up in a shooting shirt, with an under-shirt underneath it. They don’t go back and out their jersey on until they until they clear the floor for the last time before the national anthem,” Jimmy Dykes explained during the broadcast.

It’s fair to say that this will be the last time Texas A&M shows up to the arena without its uniforms. All you can do is laugh about the situation, unless your the equipment manager who most likely broke numerous traffic laws trying to get back-and-forth to the arena with their uniforms.