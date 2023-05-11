Jimbo Fisher Takes A Shot At TCU While Riling Up Texas A&M Fans In Fort Worth At ‘Billy Bob’s’

Videos by OutKick

Jimbo Fisher was preaching to Texas A&M fans on Wednesday night in Fort Worth, Texas. Not only was he trying to give Aggie fans something to be hopeful about regarding the upcoming season, Fisher also decided to take a subtle shot at TCU.

Speaking in front of the Fort Worth Aggies club, the Texas A&M head coach was trying to bring positive vibes to a fan base that has been put through the ringer over the last year. Not only did the Aggies struggle in 2022, but they looked lethargic at times. After losing to App State in the first month of the season, at home, Jimbo Fisher’s program was spiraling.

Expectations heading into last season were high, but fans were left with more questions than answers. In Fort Worth, where he spoke Wednesday night, the exact opposite was happening in 2022. Sonny Dykes was leading TCU to an undefeated regular season with playoff aspirations.

Two programs going in opposite directions, which most college football fans didn’t have on their 2022 bingo card.

Jimbo Fisher Riles Up Texas A&M Fans At ‘Billy Bob’s’

We all know how these fan events go. The head coach gets on stage and tries to sell the program, looking to rally the fans, while garnering laughs from the crowd by joking about other programs.

Well, mission accomplished for ole Jimbo Fisher. In what has been described as a light-hearted moment, the Aggies coach took a shot at the TCU Horned Frogs. Seeing as Jimbo was in TCU’s backyard at ‘Billy Bob’s Texas’, the world’s largest honky tonk, it was the perfect time for a little trash talk.

While discussing TCU’s 2022 season, which ended with a 65-7 loss to Georgia in the national title game, Jimbo had to get in at least one jab on the Horned Frogs.

“They stayed healthy, they had a lot of experience and they got to where they had to get to,” Jimbo said about TCU. “And then when they got to the SEC, it changed, didn’t it?”

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

A&M’s Never Won More Than 9 Games Under Jimbo Fisher

Ok, this was actually tame compared to some of the things Jimbo Fisher has said in the past about opposing teams or coaches. Yes, TCU was destroyed by Georgia in Los Angeles, but I imagine Aggie fans would’ve loved to be in that spot last season.

In Fort Worth, Sonny Dykes and TCU were putting together unbelievable moments last season, Texas A&M went 2-6 over their final eight games, with wins over UMass and LSU.

It sounds like Jimbo said all the right things on Wednesday night, comparing this 2023 team’s demeanor to the 2020 squad that actually looked like it had a pulse.

“They’re hungry, they’re mad,” Fisher told the crowd.

For now, Fisher can keep poking fun at a team that has more playoff appearances than he does during his time in College Station.