Texas A&M Baseball Helps SEC Tournament With 10-Run Rule Win Over Florida in 2:25

HOOVER, Alabama – That will help.

No. 2 seed Texas A&M took just two hours and 25 minutes to beat No. 7 seed Florida, 10-0, in a game called after seven innings because of the 10-run rule in the SEC Tournament Thursday afternoon at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The game, which was delayed from 10:30 a.m. Thursday to a 3:47 p.m. start by rain, ended at 6:12 p.m. eastern time under clearing skies, leaving precious room for two more games on the night.

“Obviously, us getting that done in seven innings probably helps us at getting three games in today,” Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I know that’s the goal.”

The Aggies (36-17) scored seven runs with three home runs in the bottom of the sixth to finally get this tournament moving after a myriad of weather delays. Ryan Targac homered to start the inning for a 4-0 lead. Jordan Thompson added a two-run home run for a 6-0 lead. After Dylan Rock hit a sacrifice fly for a 7-0 bulge, Austin Bost later followed with a three-run bomb for the 10-0 advantage. Trevor Werner hit a two-run home run for the Aggies in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Texas A&M finished with 12 hits to one by the Gators (36-21). Aggies’ sarter Micah Dallas (5-3) struck out seven and allowed the one hit and one walk for the win.

Asked about his next game, Schlossnagle said what many have said about next games in this confusing delay fest of a tournament.

“I have no idea,” he said. “Who do we even play? Arkansas? No, Alabama beat them. I don’t know.”

It is Alabama, which beat Arkansas, 4-3, on Wednesday. The Aggies advance to play the No. 11 seed Crimson Tide (31-25) late Friday or on Saturday, depending how many games are completed and how long that takes.

No. 1 Tennessee and No. 8 seed Vanderbilt started the second game Thursday without a rain hitch at 6:50 p.m. Sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell (2-1, 2.62 ERA) started for the Vols (49-7) against freshman left-hander Devin Futrell (8-2, 3.27 ERA).

LSU’s Jay Johnson Gets To Coach In Tournament He Loved To Watch On West Coast

No. 4 seed LSU (37-18) and No. 12 seed Kentucky (31-24) were scheduled to play 30 minutes after the conclusion of Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Florida (36-21) and Arkansas (38-17) are scheduled to play Friday at 10:30 a.m. in an elimination game.