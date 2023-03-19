Texas A&M Baseball’s Extremely Low, Goosebumps-Inducing Flyover Is Patriotism At Its Finest

Videos by OutKick

Texas A&M baseball opened SEC play at home this weekend and put patriotism on full display as it tapped into one of its greatest traditions. An extremely low flyover set the tone, and will give you goosebumps!

One of the coolest parts of a home game at Kyle Field during football season is the pregame flyover. A&M was founded as a military institution in 1876, so there are deep roots, and Aggie pilots are typically part of flight crews for flyovers.

That was the case again on Friday as the tradition made its way across campus to Blue Bell Park and college baseball. Lieutenant Colonel Brian Kriss, Class of 2001, and Captain Matthew McBride, Class of 2011, flew a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over the field at the end of the national anthem.

Two Aggie pilots will be part of the flyover of a C-130J Super Hercules before Friday's 6 p.m. Texas A&M baseball game vs. LSU: Lt. Col. Brian Kriss '01 and Capt. Matthew McBride '11! ✈️ https://t.co/f4FmLGAAKS@AggieBaseball @OlsenSection203 pic.twitter.com/yKA5QXI1Jd — The Association of Former Students (@AggieNetwork) March 17, 2023

Coordinating flyovers is a lengthy process as the school works with the 181st Airlift Squadron of the Texas Air National Guard, based at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Rarely, though, do the flyovers not get cleared. And they always deliver.

McBride and Kriss not only flew over the field, they practically flew onto the field. (It was one of the lowest flyovers I have ever seen, at least.)

Texas A&M’s flyover was pure America.

McBride and Kriss flew in from right field and swerved just past a standing light pole just to the side of home plate on the first base side. The unknowing eye may have thought that something was going wrong.

A Fightin’ Texas @AggieBaseball flyover!



Flying low over Blue Bell Park was a C-130J Super Hercules flown by Aggies Lt. Col. Brian Kriss '01 and Capt. Matthew McBride '11! pic.twitter.com/9yagBbB4Qd — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) March 17, 2023

Rather, the crew was buzzing the stadium like Tom Cruise buzzed the tower in Top Gun. The flyover shook the stadium and made quite the roar!

How ‘bout that ride in? pic.twitter.com/lHxnjqHIBS — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 18, 2023

Although the Aggies were unable to fend off the Tigers on both Friday and Saturday, the highlight of the weekend came in the sky.

Thank you to the crew for the Fightin’ Texas Aggie flyover before tonight’s game!👍



✈️C-130J Super Hercules#GigEm pic.twitter.com/23aUMXTRHz — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) March 18, 2023

Wins and losses come and go, but moments like Friday’s flyover live forever. U-S-A! U-S-A!