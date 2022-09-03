Suspended Texas WR Gets Huge Update Ahead Of Game One

Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall is expected to be active Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe.
Hall had been suspended by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian following an arrest in August after he allegedly damaged a parking boot.
However, the Alabama transfer’s suspension is officially over, and he’ll be suited up and ready to go Saturday night, according to Anwar Richardson.
Richardson reported Hall “worked hard behind the scenes” to get back on track, but it’s still not clear how much the talented receiver will play tonight.
While Hall wasn’t arrested for anything serious and is only facing a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge, his arrest was absolutely a distraction just a few weeks out from the season starting.
Sarkisian hit him with a suspension, and he did enough to get it lifted ahead of game one.
Texas will also absolutely need Hall to be a weapon in the passing game as Sarkisian rebuilds the offense with Quinn Ewers under center.
At Alabama, Hall caught four passes for a total of 72 yards as he was buried on the depth chart. With the Longhorns, he’ll have a lot more opportunities to get reps and get on the field.
Texas fans can catch the game at 8:00 EST on LHN to see how Hall and the Longhorns do to open the season.