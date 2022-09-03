Suspended Texas WR Gets Huge Update Ahead Of Game One

Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall is expected to be active Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe.

Hall had been suspended by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian following an arrest in August after he allegedly damaged a parking boot.

Agiye Hall’s suspension lifted. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

However, the Alabama transfer’s suspension is officially over, and he’ll be suited up and ready to go Saturday night, according to Anwar Richardson.

Richardson reported Hall “worked hard behind the scenes” to get back on track, but it’s still not clear how much the talented receiver will play tonight.

Texas receiver Agiye Hall will be active for the season opener against ULM, according to my sources. Hall has worked hard behind the scenes since his suspension. Don’t know how much he’ll play on Saturday but it’s a fresh start for Hall. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 3, 2022

While Hall wasn’t arrested for anything serious and is only facing a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge, his arrest was absolutely a distraction just a few weeks out from the season starting.

Sarkisian hit him with a suspension, and he did enough to get it lifted ahead of game one.

Texas will also absolutely need Hall to be a weapon in the passing game as Sarkisian rebuilds the offense with Quinn Ewers under center.

At Alabama, Hall caught four passes for a total of 72 yards as he was buried on the depth chart. With the Longhorns, he’ll have a lot more opportunities to get reps and get on the field.

Texas fans can catch the game at 8:00 EST on LHN to see how Hall and the Longhorns do to open the season.