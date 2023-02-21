Texas AD Rightfully Shuts Down Idea For Longhorns’ Alternate Football Uniforms

Videos by OutKick

There are only a handful of college football uniforms today that should never be altered, and the Texas Longhorns unis fall into that category. The overwhelming majority of college football fans out there would agree that Texas’ uniforms are near the top of the list of the best in the country, and the university’s athletic director wholeheartedly agrees.

In a world where practically every team in college football is trying to change its uniforms year after year, or in some cases week after week, Texas is going to stick to its traditional look.

Texas won’t be adding an alternate uniform combo to its football rotation anytime soon. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Speaking with the media on Monday, AD Chris Del Conte made it abundantly clear that the Longhorns will not have an alternate uniform this upcoming season or as long as he’s still in Austin. He delivered the news in an almost poetic fashion.

“If God wanted multicolored sunsets, He’d have made them purple and green, but he didn’t, they’re burnt orange,” Del Conte said, according to 247 Sports‘ Chip Brown. “It’s not old, it’s not stuffy, it’s Texas. It’s the best.”

READ: OKLAHOMA-TEXAS EARLY ARRIVAL MEANS SEC WILL HAVE TO SPEED UP PROCESS ON SIGNIFICANT SCHEDULE CHANGES IN NEAR FUTURE

The first alternate uniform option that comes to mind for Texas is a black jersey. Tennessee has introduced a black jersey and the orange and black is a unique color-combo, specifically for a game played around Halloween, but Texas isn’t going down that route.

What’s interesting is that in today’s world of college football, sticking with your old-school traditional look is considered different as opposed to actually changing your uniform given that most programs around the country have handfuls of alternate looks in the rotation now.

Texas, Alabama, and USC should never change their current uniform combos.