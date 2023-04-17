Texans GM Adamantly Denies Rumors He’s Leaving For Patriots Gig, Compares Himself To Leonardo DiCaprio

Videos by OutKick

Apparently, there are rumors in Houston that Texans GM Nick Caserio is planning to desert the team following the NFL Draft and return to New England.

Veteran Houston reporter John McClain said he heard these rumors from someone in the league but did not believe them.

On Sports Radio 610 this morning, John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) says of Texans GM Nick Caserio



"I had someone tell me at the NFL Combine that Caserio is going to return to New England after the draft."



Follows with he doesn't believe it & that the McNairs are happy with him. — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 12, 2023

Despite the follow-up comments, Caserio felt the need to address said rumors. And he did so in extremely dramatic fashion.

“Before we take any questions,” Caserio began, “quite frankly, I’m almost embarrassed I have to say anything. Honestly, I feel like Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street.

“But, I’m not leaving. There’s never really been any substantive discussions of the sort.”

You can see his full comments here:

#Texans GM Nick Caserio addressing the rumors of him possibly leaving the organization after the 2023 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/TkpA60rAqJ — Apollo Texans (@ApolloTexans) April 17, 2023

And, if you’re somehow unfamiliar with his DiCaprio reference, first of all shame on you. But secondly, I’m here to provide you with context because that’s what a good writer should do.

Actually, the more interesting part of Caserio’s comments came after he addressed the rumors. He says that he knew this job was going to be a lot of work when he took it.

He quickly tries to say that all NFL jobs are tough, but it’s pretty clearly a shot at Texans organization and a little “pat” on his own back (see what I did there?).

Which, actually, fits in quite nicely with the Leonardo DiCaprio/Wolf of Wall Street motif.

Current Houston Texans GM and former Patriots executive Nick Caserio talks with New England owner Robert Craft. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

He’s not wrong in that he took over a team in 2021 that finished 4-12 the prior season. However, in the two seasons before that, the team won 11 games and then 10. In Caserio’s two seasons, the team has seven wins total.

He hired a new head coach prior to last season, Lovie Smith, and fired him after one year. Now, he gets a new head coach in former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

At some point, Caserio is going to have to build a winning roster on the field.

Otherwise, he’s not going to have to worry about rumors of him leaving.