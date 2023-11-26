Texans Celebrate C.J. Stroud Touchdown By Having QB Pretend To Punch Offensive Lineman In The Face In Apparent Movie Tribute

Videos by OutKick
The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are battling for the AFC South lead on Sunday in Jacksonville. The Jaguars jumped out early, but the Texans came roaring back. Their second touchdown of the day, a C.J. Stroud rushing touchdown, came after a controversial no-call on a Trevor Lawrence interception.
Lawrence tried to hit tight end Evan Engram on a quick slant near field. The Texans defender appeared to hold Engram, not allowing him to get to his spot. Lawrence’s pass then sailed past Engram and into the waiting arms of Texans cornerback Derek Stingley.
The referees did not throw a flag and the Texans eventually cashed in and scored a go-ahead touchdown.
Because I’m not hip, I had no idea what this celebration meant. Apparently, it’s a reference to the 2001 movie, Baby Boy.
This movie was actually released three months before Stroud was born, so kudos to him for paying homage to a movie that predates his time on Earth.
Stroud has pretty much locked up the Rookie of the Year award and has his sights set on a playoff appearance and a potential MVP award.
The AFC South isn’t a division that has been very strong in recent memory. However, watching former #1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and #2 overall pick Stroud duel on a Sunday afternoon is must-see television.
I can’t remember the last time a Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars matchup was possibly the biggest matchup on a day with a full slate of NFL games, but that’s what we have on Sunday.
That’s great, though.
With QB play around the NFL down overall, it’s great to see two premiere passers go back-and-forth.
