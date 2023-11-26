Texans Celebrate C.J. Stroud Touchdown By Having QB Pretend To Punch Offensive Lineman In The Face In Apparent Movie Tribute

Videos by OutKick

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are battling for the AFC South lead on Sunday in Jacksonville. The Jaguars jumped out early, but the Texans came roaring back. Their second touchdown of the day, a C.J. Stroud rushing touchdown, came after a controversial no-call on a Trevor Lawrence interception.

Lawrence tried to hit tight end Evan Engram on a quick slant near field. The Texans defender appeared to hold Engram, not allowing him to get to his spot. Lawrence’s pass then sailed past Engram and into the waiting arms of Texans cornerback Derek Stingley.

Evan Engram would win a false imprisonment lawsuit against this man. pic.twitter.com/P0oAIQDRtO — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) November 26, 2023

The referees did not throw a flag and the Texans eventually cashed in and scored a go-ahead touchdown.

C.J. Stroud TD and celly 😂 pic.twitter.com/rolqNSTneE — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 26, 2023

Because I’m not hip, I had no idea what this celebration meant. Apparently, it’s a reference to the 2001 movie, Baby Boy.

This movie was actually released three months before Stroud was born, so kudos to him for paying homage to a movie that predates his time on Earth.

Stroud has pretty much locked up the Rookie of the Year award and has his sights set on a playoff appearance and a potential MVP award.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates a rushing touchdown with teammates during the third quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The AFC South isn’t a division that has been very strong in recent memory. However, watching former #1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and #2 overall pick Stroud duel on a Sunday afternoon is must-see television.

I can’t remember the last time a Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars matchup was possibly the biggest matchup on a day with a full slate of NFL games, but that’s what we have on Sunday.

That’s great, though.

With QB play around the NFL down overall, it’s great to see two premiere passers go back-and-forth.