Texans Still Asking Huge Price For Deshaun Watson

Videos by OutKick

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been involved in many trade rumors this season.

The quarterback officially asked to be traded from the Texans in January 2021, but 22 civil lawsuits filed a few weeks later accused Watson of sexual misconduct against massage therapists ranging from unwanted sexual advances to touching of genitals and forcing a woman to perform oral sex.

Despite his legal issues, the Texans do not plan to let him go for cheap.

The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe reports that the Texans “don’t plan to lessen their asking price [for Deshaun Watson], which has been five to seven assets, including three first-round picks.”

Deshaun Watson (4) of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images).

Total Pro Sports reports that Houston has been searching for three first-rounders in exchange for Watson since the beginning, and the legal issues have not stopped them from asking for that.

The 26-year-old QB hasn’t been suspended and hasn’t been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, but that does not mean it could not happen after he is traded, the outlet reports.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits, and 10 women have filed formal complaints with Houston police as well. Watson has denied the claims through his own attorney, Rusty Hardin.

It’s unknown how or when those legal matters will be resolved, but the uncertainty of the proceedings could make it difficult for teams to want to trade for Watson.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.