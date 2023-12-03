Terry McLaurin Didn’t Record A Catch Against Miami, But He’s Still Thankful He Got Some Cardio In

Videos by OutKick

I wish I could remain as positive as Terry McLaurin, even in bad situations.

The Washington Commanders receiver saw his team suffer a 45-15 dismantling at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. In addition to suffering a horrible defeat (which was also a scorigami), McLaurin made little impact on the game.

Actually, he made no impact on the game.

For just the second time in his career (first this season), McLaurin did not record a single reception. It’s not like he had many opportunities either, quarterback Sam Howell targeted him just three times. If that single statistic doesn’t sum up the Commanders’ season, I don’t know what does.

Terry McLaurin found a positive way to view his team’s loss to Miami, in which he had no receptions. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

But the wideout found a positive way to look at a dreadful day, both for himself and his team.

“I ran a lot of cardio today,” McLaurin said after the game.

Despite being a good sport about how his afternoon went, he also admitted he was a little bothered. Frankly, I would be too.

“It happens. It comes with it when it’s tough, but yeah, it’s frustrating,” he added.

The Commanders Hurt Themselves By Not Getting McLaurin The Ball

Only throwing three passes to your unquestioned No. 1 receiver is absolutely inexcusable. Sure, Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey guarded him for most of the game, and he’s one of the best defensive backs in the league. But you’ve got to feed your top dog.

Howell said as much after the 30-point loss that dropped his team to 4-9 on the year.

“Definitely not what we wanted to do. I have to find ways to get him the ball,” Howell said. “Three targets isn’t enough for your best player.”

Who knows if an increased workload would have gotten them the win. Based on how the rest of the game went, I don’t think it really mattered.

But you can’t just leave your best player doing cardio. That’s certainly not a winning formula.