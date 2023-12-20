Former Clemson Star Alleges Dabo Swinney Targeted Son For Mistreatment

Videos by OutKick

Former Clemson superstar Terry Kinard is claiming Dabo Swinney mistreated his son Jaden in practice.

Jaden plays safety for the Tigers, and has been planning on transferring once Clemson plays in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky, according to On3.

However, his dad -a former standout for the Tigers – claims his son’s decision led to him being abused by the two-time national champion coach.

Terry Kinard accuses Dabo Swinney of targeting his son for abuse. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Terry wrote the following Tuesday on Facebook in part when discussing the alleged mistreatment:

His one last goal at Clemson as part of the football team was to finish out the season, which would culminate with the bowl game. Coach Dabo Swinney was not having it. He made Jaden’s last two practices the worst experience of the entirety of the time he was there. He purposely belittled Jaden, insulted him and called him names. This two day public onslaught went far beyond anything resembling any kind of appropriate coach to athlete exchange. Coaches can use tough tactics when trying to get the best out of a player. This was definitely not that! It became obviously personal and it was obviously overkill. Other teammates that witnessed this tried to encourage Jaden by telling him to keep his head up. Many of them, including Jaden, were puzzled as to why he was receiving this type of attention now. It was more attention that Jaden had received from Swinney the entire time that he had been there. If Sweeney’s desire was for Jaden to go ahead and move on without finishing out with the bowl game, then he should have said so. There were so many non-offensive ways to handle that if you are being on the up and up regarding your true intentions. A man’s true character is shown and will come out during the times of forced change. The landscape of college football is changing. Unfortunately, it appears as though our son Jaden(a scout team player), who had yet to get any real opportunities to perform on the football field, had to bear the brunt of Swinney’s frustrations with the changes. Frustrations that centered around all of those players that were actually on the depth chart that either entered the transfer portal or left with plans to enter the NFL Draft.

You can see the full post from Terry below.

Terry Kinard accuses Dabo Swinney of targeting his son for abuse.

The biggest issue with Terry Kinard’s post is that it lacks anything ultra specific about what Dabo Swinney allegedly did.

If a parent and former player is going to accuse a coach of abusing a player, then there better be some serious evidence and VERY specific allegations.

All Terry Kinard is claiming is Swinney targeted his son and “purposely belittled Jaden, insulted him and called him names.”

Terry Kinard alleges Dabo Swinney mistreated his son Jaden. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Okay, what names? What insults? What was said to Jaden? He further wrote, “This two day public onslaught went far beyond anything resembling any kind of appropriate coach to athlete exchange.”

What does he mean by the “public onslaught went far beyond” what might have been “appropriate”? Again, what are the specifics? Why did he write a novel on Facebook without being able to name a single ultra-specific detail.

Finally, how many people are in a D1 football practice? Probably around 100-120 once you include players, coaches, support staff, trainers and anyone else from the athletic department who might swing by. Nobody as far as I can tell has stepped up on social media to back Terry Kinard’s version of events against Dabo Swinney. That’s not to say it’s not true, but claims like this should be treated with serious speculation until evidence or multiple witnesses come forward.

Terry Kinard makes serious allegations against Dabo Swinney. He alleges he mistreated his son Jaden. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Right now, it’s just one man making claims with very few details. He could be telling the truth, but there’s simply no way to know that. Let me know your thoughts on the allegations at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.