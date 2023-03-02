Terry Francona’s Dentist Asked Him About The Team With His Hand Down His Throat

Videos by OutKick

Terry Francona has had quite the eventful start to 2023 and spring training.

The Cleveland Guardians manager first had his favorite scooter stolen. Although thankfully it was quickly recovered.

Then, Francona was so nervous before making his spring training speech that he undercooked pasta and broke a tooth. Then spilled coffee all over the print out of the carefully prepared speech.

Terry Francona gave his annual team speech. He was so nervous he was drenched in sweat. He declined dinner w/ coaches last night so he could make edits. He made pasta, but it didn't fully cook and broke his tooth. He arrived at camp at 3:30am & spilled coffee all over the speech. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) February 21, 2023

That went about as poorly as any speech can possibly go.

Francona finally dealt with his broken tooth on Tuesday. And when speaking to reporters on Wednesday, describing the, uh, uncomfortable timing of the dentist, who decided to ask him about the Guardians’ 2023 prospects.

Terry Francona got his tooth fixed yesterday, following last week's pasta mishap that resulted in him swallowing a tooth chunk.



Francona, on dentists: "I don’t understand why they feel the need, when they have both hands down your throat, to ask you how the team’s going to be." — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) March 1, 2023

Amazing.

Francona is Baseball’s Most Entertaining Manager

Terry Francona is really one of MLB’s most underutilized assets.

He’s consistently one of the funniest, most entertaining people around the sport, always ready with some kind of absurd, unusual story.

It’s incredible enough that he actually broke a tooth on pasta, somehow.

But of course he also had the near universal experience of dentists asking questions while you’re essentially unable to answer.

It’s not clear what Francona’s answer was, but according to OutKick’s Geoff Clark, Guardians’ fans have an exciting season to look forward to.

If he’s already had this many adventures by March 1st, we’re in for quite the year of Terry Francona content.