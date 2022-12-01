Terry Bradshaw’s Show Won’t Be Returning Due To Health Update

E!’s The Bradshaw Bunch — the reality series starring NFL legend and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw and his family will not return for a third season.

TMZ is reporting that while the show had been renewed for a third season, Bradshaw’s health has put things on hold.

Shooting for the new season was supposed to start back in March. However, around that time, Bradshaw told the show’s producers that his focus needed to be on his health.

At the time, Bradshaw did not get into specifics about what he was dealing with but has since revealed that the had been dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

The decision to not move forward with the show was reportedly mutual between the family and the network.

He discussed his situation on air back in October.

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

He said that he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2021. While battling that he had an MRI that revealed a tumor in his neck.

Bradshaw revealed that he had been through treatment and is, fortunately, cancer free.

After revealing what he had been dealing with, Bradshaw talked to TODAY about why he waited to reveal his health battles.

“I didn’t talk about it because I didn’t want pity,” he said. “I didn’t talk about it because a lot of celebrities — unfortunately, I’m one of those — when they say this, I think the perception around America with all the millions of people is, ‘Aw, look at him. Bless his heart. He has cancer. Well, my husband died of cancer! My kids are…’ I didn’t want that.”

