Terrific Tap Out: UFC Fighter Kevin Holland Among Trio To Subdue Gunman

Clearly, UFC fighter Kevin Holland saves some of his toughest moments for outside the cage.

After all, per reports, Holland reportedly was one of three people to wrestle down a man with a gun at a restaurant near Houston on Monday night.

“The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. local time when Houston police said a panic alarm went off at Ra Sushi in Highland Village,” wrote Zach Coons of SI.com. “According to HPD Sgt. Ricardo Salas, 40-50 people were inside the restaurant at the time and had to duck for cover when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired one time into the air, per ABC 13 in Houston.”

A gunman opened fire in a Houston restaurant last night. 40-50 ppl were inside, per reports.



3 men immediately took the gunman down, subdued him and took his gun away. No one was injured.



One of those heroes? KEVIN HOLLAND, I’m told. He did it again.https://t.co/V9mbH7Nddd — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 15, 2022

Holland confirmed that he was on the scene and even alluded to his involvement on social media. By the time police arrived, Holland and the others already had the alleged gunmen detained under control.

“I laugh a lot even when things aren’t funny,” Holland wrote in his Instagram story. “I smile when I should frown. Super blessed and thankful to see today. Kiss ya kids, hug ya family and treat random people with care. You never know what a mfer may be going through.”

This isn’t the first heroic act for Holland. As SI wrote, he was spotted on video in October “appearing to apprehend an alleged car thief.” He chased down the suspect and held him down until the cops showed up.

Once his UFC career ends, Holland may want to seek a career in law enforcement. He already has down the very basics.