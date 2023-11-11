Terrell Owens, Chad Johnson Reminisce On Livestream About Orgy They Once Had With 17 Women

Videos by OutKick

Terrell Owens and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson were two of the most entertaining wide receivers to ever put on a uniform in the NFL. In the early 2000s they had the production to go along with the antics and were regularly Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

The two spent the majority of their careers providing their brand of entertainment on different teams, but did team up for a season in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals. It was T.O.’s final season in a Hall of Fame career and Johnson’s last with the only organization he had played for up to that point in his career.

Terrell Owens and Chad Ochocinco of the Cincinnati Bengals during the preseason game in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

This week the two former teammates revealed they once teamed up together off the field as well. During a livestream on Instagram the two reminisced about the time they had a “lil orgy” during a trip to the Dominican Republic that lasted 12 hours with 17 women.

Talk about putting up Hall of Fame numbers. That seems like a lot of women for two guys, even star athletes, to handle.

As they relived the trip to the DR, Owens admitted taking one for the team with a big girl. He responded to Johnson bringing up the orgy by saying, “I had the big girl… I had to take one for the team.”

Johnson replied, “Sometimes, you gotta do that.” To which Owens replied, “Like I always tell people, big girls need love too.”

These Two Haven’t Lost A Step When It Comes To Entertaining

After agreeing with Owens about big girls needing love too, Johnson started breaking down the game tape. He recalled that the two spent 12 hours with 17 women.

The number seemed a little high to T.O., who thought there were only 12 women involved. Johnson was adamant that it was 17 and provided a solid explanation for why he remembered the exact number.

According to Johnson, “You can’t end sex on even numbers.”

That’s a new one that I’ve never heard before. It’s not clear if he means those are the rules for orgies or not, but it made sense to Owens. He then accepted Johnson’s recollection of the number of women involved.

The clip making the rounds on X from the livestream ends with Owens making an admission about the event that left Johnson laughing hysterically.

“I was done after about two or three though,” Owens admitted. “I had to recoup. I had to recover, dog.”

They don’t make wide receivers like these two anymore. Terrell Owens and Chad Johnson were pure entertainment.

Johnson was walking around on the sidelines with a “future Hall of Fame” jacket on then there was Owens’ Sharpie celebration and the time he held a press conference in his driveway while he was working out.

Those kinds of antics weren’t for everyone, but part of the fun was hating on them as well.