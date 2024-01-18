Tennis Star Gets Heated After Being Asked About Domestic Violence Case Following Marathon Australian Open Match

Videos by OutKick

Tennis player Alexander Zverev wanted to field some questions about his Australian Open match against Lukas Klein, but when you’ve got a domestic violence hearing coming up, reporters might just hone in on that.

And they did, much to Zverev’s chagrin.

Sixth-seed Zverev defeated Klein in a marathon 5-set match on Wednesday. He’ll face American Alex Michelsen next, but at least one journalist was more interested in Zverev’s legal situation.

The 26-year-old is accused of choking his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea. German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported recently that Zverev’s hearing is scheduled for May, which happens to put it smack-dab in the middle of the French Open.

So, question numero uno for Zevrev was about whether or not he’d be attending that hearing.

A lot of privileged media have accreditations for the @AustralianOpen Zverev just finished one of the longest matches in his career, winning a thrilling 5 set match and this was the ONLY English question the media asked him. That is not doing their jobs.pic.twitter.com/YOGInt3jf1 — Pavvy G (@pavyg) January 18, 2024

“Wow, that’s the question,” the he said. “I just played four hours and forty minutes. It’s not the first question I really wanna hear, to be honest. I’ve got no idea. It’s in May.”

Alexander Zverev has had to field multiple questions about his upcoming domestic violence hearing. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Someone Was Bound To Ask Zverev About The Hearing… But Maybe Get The Tennis Questions Out Of The Way First

Look, I can see both sides of this one.

On one hand, there’s a giant elephant in the room. You know someone is going to ask about it. We’d all prefer that reporters stick to sports, but they can’t help themselves in cases like this.

The best course of action probably would’ve been to get those pesky tennis questions out of the way early, then slide in a legal question at the end.

However, the woman who asked this question came out guns a-blazing and went right at it from the start. Way to derail the post-match presser, lady! That was the only question that Zverev answered in English, so she ruined it for everyone unless they sprich Deutsch.

This wasn’t the first time that Zverev has had to field questions about his legal issue. According to Daily Mail, earlier in the week, he was asked if it was appropriate for him to stay on the ATP Council.

“Why would it not be?” he said. “Nobody has said anything to me. I don’t have a reason not to believe that.”

