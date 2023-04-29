Videos by OutKick

Ohio State fans didn’t like how I treated CJ Stroud

There’s no need to print the emails — boy, some of you really let me have it — reacting to my reaction to Stroud going to the Texans. Look, it’s a Saturday morning. I’m at the golf course as you read this post and I don’t want weekend drama so I’m going to move past the Stroud commentary and I’m going to let this all play out.

Odds and ends:

• The 2024 NFL Draft is in Detroit. Let me just say that if the Draft was in Detroit today/tonight, we would be talking about a torrential downpour like what I experienced a couple of years ago in Cleveland at the Draft. The rain eventually stopped that night, but it was windy, cold, fairly miserable.

• All that said, I can’t wait to attend the festivities. Say what you want about Detroit, but you can’t accuse the city of not creating content. There’s always some sort of craziness when I go to the Motor City.

• I’m pretty sure Friday I saw a photo of Cowboys draft pick Mazi Smith in the DFW airport. Jerry doesn’t fly these guys into town on a private jet? Someone tell me I am imagining all of this.

Detroit Lions fans are going to be impressed with Hendon Hooker's accuracy and his 401k after playing 10 years of college football. — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) April 29, 2023

• I can tell you one thing I won’t be paying for down the road when I don’t buy a Mercedes: “Acceleration Increase On-Demand.”

And how exactly does this work? Do you tell Siri to drop $499 on the upgrade while you’re at a stoplight, it kicks in & then you light up the tires off the starting block? Will your acceleration decline over time like an iPhone mysteriously sucking balls two years after you bought the damn thing?

I’ll just be over here driving my Camry around town like I’m 80 and maybe gunning it from time to time — without an acceleration upgrade — just to feel alive.

Get ready… *Everything* will become a subscription.



Mercedes just finalized its "Acceleration Increase On-Demand" upgrade.



Basically, performance upgrades as a subscription service.



The dystopian future has arrived 🙃



This feature is currently optional and available on… pic.twitter.com/m0CovFn2AR — CarDealershipGuy (@GuyDealership) April 28, 2023

Testing the boundaries of ChatGPT and it looks like guys seeking younger women are out of luck

• Richard in SC writes:

Thought you’d find this interesting, but a friend of mine was playing around with ChatGPT, and asked it to write a Tinder profile for a 52yo male seeking a hot 26yo female…the result is attached, but (spoiler alert), the woke guardrails in the program refused to do it, and lectured him instead. He thought it was hilarious, and sent it to a group text. I asked him to ask the bot the question in reverse to see what it would do, and, lo and behold, it wrote the profile that time. Now, in fairness, a key word (“hot”) was omitted from the second query, but still… I’m not registered with ChatGPT, so I couldn’t try it myself to confirm. The first result was interesting, regardless.

Second, Mikayla Demaiter is hot as strain smoke, but does she ever smile???? Keep the apex cougars in the mix…Hurley, Hayek, Funes, etc…you have to be blessed and work at it to look like they do over 40.

Haven’t seen a cig dispenser in years

• Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green (OH) is in Baton Rouge for a wedding and spotted this unicorn. Is that $11 for a pack of cigs? If so, holy s–t!

How road MLB teams eat when they’re in Detroit

My buddy Anthony Bellino, a radio host, is also a butcher at his family’s market in Monroe, Michigan that has been owned by someone on his mother’s side for like 120 years.

Today he offers up the news that Danny’s Fine Foods, the store his mom owns and where he slices and dices meat, is the official butcher shop of MLB teams when they come into town to play the Tigers.

This is the first I’ve ever heard of such a thing. According to AB, he cuts the meat to order, they send it to a chef who then whips it up for the teams.

Now this is the content I live for. This is the stuff that fascinates me at this point in my career.

What will the Orioles be eating this weekend while here in #Detroit? They have beef tenderloin, cubed lamb, pastrami, & ham… something Mediterranean being whipped together by the chef. #DoneAtDannys — Anthony Bellino (@ACBellino) April 28, 2023

There you go. If you’re in Monroe, or near Monroe, stop into the store and tell them you want the MLB meat package.

TNML on the move

• Mark M. writes:

Thanks for the TNML sticker. The attached pic shows it installed on my 2012 BMW 1200 GS Adventure motorcycle just in time for my 3rd 8000 mile round trip from southern Kalifornia to Alaska. The bike will have over 100k miles after this ride.

I’m a 74 year old retired mechanical engineer, daily Outkick reader with hobbies including golf, sifi books, cooking and an occasional glass of bourbon along with motorcycle travel.

Keep up the good work.

Kinsey:

What’s the best motorcycle ride in the United States? I’m talking about a single day ride. Where you going?

I could go on and on this morning….just kidding, I’m on the golf course right now (7:40 tee time — let’s see if I can keep it around 100 playing on a wet track that’s just begging me to go pin seeking) …but you guys have to get to the ballparks, the soccer fields, the volleyball courts, etc.

Go have an incredible weekend.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

The @seahawks select @IlliniFootball CB @DevonWitherspo1 5th overall in the #2023NFLDraft:



Witherspoon allowed 1 yard on 106 press coverage snaps in 2022. He also did not allow a TD in coverage all season, per @PFF — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) April 28, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

the panthers desperately need a smaller podium pic.twitter.com/O6BgJJKSjS — Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) April 28, 2023

Cody Mauch lost his front two teeth in a junior high basketball game. Now a source of pride years later. “I’m not going to get them fixed anytime soon.” pic.twitter.com/JbDSqq1qRT — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 29, 2023

Can't get enough of these uniforms pic.twitter.com/z1n0dncwXX — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 28, 2023

This is how Gabe Kapler pulled up in Mexico



(via @SFGiants) pic.twitter.com/iNyyo6b2Zg — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 28, 2023

On John Daly's birthday, we'll take the opportunity to look back to 1999 and the reason you don't want to go long and left on the 8th hole of Pinehurst No. 2.



Of course, we like it in @LEGO_Group form, done for us by the incomparable Jared Jacobs. (https://t.co/9J76C8r4JF) pic.twitter.com/qVtxrxDCmc — Pinehurst Resort (@PinehurstResort) April 28, 2023

Must be nice to be Tiger.



He was seen at the casino playing hands worth “Well over $10,000”. pic.twitter.com/ZfwEjeJSw9 — Tour Golf (@TuorGolf) April 28, 2023

Contestant Timmy plays Wheel the way he talks: FAST and LOUD pic.twitter.com/5LQlz3s5YV — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) April 28, 2023

The family is growing. Meet Schnelly. 🐷 pic.twitter.com/tBljlkhBLo — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 28, 2023

This is what a next level hangover looks like pic.twitter.com/7gcRxFhlxA — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) April 28, 2023

This Coyote decoy is really scaring the shit of these Canadian Geese. 😂 pic.twitter.com/O2yuauVfT8 — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) April 28, 2023

Philadelphia @CBP seizes 72 pounds of marijuana in baggage being loaded onto an Ireland-bound flight. @HSIPhiladelphia arrests California man. High-potency US marijuana can fetch high prices overseas, but smuggling remains illegal under federal law. Read https://t.co/BVQcK4mHTg pic.twitter.com/jmih7GwbIr — CBP Mid-Atlantic (@CBPMidAtlantic) April 28, 2023

Wow, check out this video from a semi fire on US-23 this morning.



US-23 near Cone Road has since reopened in both directions.



Video courtesy: Rae Mirah pic.twitter.com/E2R3qn1BF0 — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) April 28, 2023

Now live at BaT Auctions: Hoonigan-Modified 2000 Ford F-150 XL 2JZ 6-Speed. https://t.co/jtUxjEJLOC pic.twitter.com/PoZEr97hyl — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) April 28, 2023

Here’s more of the inside pic.twitter.com/8RA3yK0Qs2 — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) April 28, 2023