Tennis Influencer Rachel Stuhlmann Dumps Out Winter Content, Lions-49ers Fan Fight & What Does Andy Reid Look Like With Hair?

What the hell happened to Screencaps on Tuesday?

I was sitting there at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning watching the traffic to the homepage of OutKick soaring, but there was nothing I could do while watching the number rise on our real-time traffic counter. We were dead in the water. The OutKick server was being bombarded and the site was down, which was a big problem in the early days of the Clay Travis reboot in 2020, but over the last 12 months, we’ve been good.

Not Tuesday.

What caused the overloading of the server? I have no idea, and after years of dealing with private servers in my early days working on the Internet, I’m happy someone else deals with those issues.

How are things this morning? So far so good.

However, today we’re switching to a new backend system, so if you see something odd, stay calm, the developers will bust their ass to make sure the issues are kept to a minimum.

This is not a redesign. Again, stay calm. But if you see something odd, say something so the team can address the issue.

Golf+

I’m playing later tonight on Metaquest VR. If you guys want a match, add me: Screencaps

Last night, I was all set to play and I’ll be damned if the kids didn’t plug the headset all the way in and I was left with 20% battery life.

That’s just the kind of day it was.

My energy level was high. I was planning on playing at least two hours of golf. And then I started getting the VR headset is low alert.

It was a setback, but my resolve has never been higher. I already told Screencaps Jr. to not touch that headset tonight when he gets home from school. It’s a golf night.

The Ts are on the move again and they’re chasing sunsets before Interpol catches up to them

I hope Todd Z. doesn’t have a problem with this one.

• Mike T. writes:

Sunset from our new patio in Estepona, Spain. Sunset over the Mediterranean Sea.

OutKick or Tiger Beat?

• Michael F. is not happy:

I know you don’t run the entire outfit, but I’m concerned Outkick is turning into just another mainstream shill house. After spending this morning on the course, the following shows up on my Outkick webpage. On behalf of 60-year-old fit and cantankerous retirees, for the love of all things sane I beg of you to please STOP WITH THE MR PFIZER/Ms Napoleon Dynamite shilling. I can’t take two more seconds let alone a week and a half of this rubbish.

Kinsey:

My response:

Michael F. is not happy with the Outkick Culture Department's Taylor Swift coverage.



If you're mad, don't click, but there will be hordes of women who will click. We have to make money after Clay blew through the marketing budget paying off Milano.https://t.co/Rk5nRS3Wzr pic.twitter.com/7RJQGlDXLR — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 30, 2024

This shall pass, Michael F.

Trust me, Chiefs fans care about everything we can pump into their brains right now

• Greg S. writes:

I was born (1961) and raised in KC until I was 26…lifelong Chiefs fan. The Lions will spend the offseason biting their knee caps and celebrating their big regular season win against the Chiefs. The Chiefs will be polishing their 3 Lombardi’s with a 50% chance to win their 4th.

The Chiefs HATERS can enjoy 2 weeks of Taylor, Brittany, & Gracie coverage…3 of the richest gals on the planet.

Kinsey:

What does the Chiefs winning have to do with the Lions losing?

Greg:

Absolutely nothing but had to poke fun at them for blowing a 17-point lead. Remember when the Chiefs trailed the Texans 24 – 0 at the end of the first quarter in a playoff game and had the lead at halftime and won. I was just joking about Taylor, Brittany, & Gracie. I could care less about them but it’s funny to see so many people get upset about them.

Every fan wants their team to win but if you don’t have a dog in the fight can’t fans enjoy watching greatness in real time…think of Jordan & Tiger. It could be a very long time before we see anything like Mahomes & Kelce again.

Trust me, the Chiefs fans are always in my emails with a message for the haters

• Pat O in KC says:

To the HATERS… Kansas City is going to the Super Bowl. It was 50 years before KC had its second Super Bowl win. I saw Peyton Manning, John Elway and Tom Brady get stupid calls after call that would have turned the game to the Chiefs. Now the Chiefs get the calls now and then.. THHHPPPT . About time. Many of screencaps see the bad call in favor of the Chiefs but not the bad calls that end up going the other way.

Well to you haters.. I will be watching the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII sitting comfortably at Outlaw Cigar store with many other Chief fans. Go Chiefs!!

Happy Birthday, Nolan Ryan

In October, Nolan Ryan Beef’s Instagram page posted this quote from the man himself on National Boss Day:

Enjoying success requires the ability to adapt. Only by being open to change will you have a true opportunity to get the most from your talent.

Happy 77th birthday to Nolan Ryan who was 46 when he kicked Robin Ventura’s ass. https://t.co/tJmXvhOO7C — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 31, 2024

Speaking of baseball

• Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston writes:

You mentioned 49 days until Spring. The countdown for me is to when we will have sports that I care about on TV (I don’t watch basketball).

https://www.springtrainingcountdown.com/

https://howmanydaysuntil.center/mlb-opening-day/

I’m surprised I didn’t hear much about this chase from my Dayton readers

This happened like 10 days ago and this is the first I’m hearing about this rare skid steer vs. a sheriff’s deputy chase.

• Harvey D. writes:

Since we both used to live in the Miami Valley. Miami County people gonna do what Miami County people do. There shouldn’t be a bit of surprise to this out either of us!

Kids, sports and Girl Scout cookies

• Mike F. writes :

I am a Perrysburg HS grad who now lives in the Cincinnati suburbs. Love Perrysburg, one of the best places to live in all of America!

I have 5 kids and all are a part of travel sports. Kids sports is broken and much of it is that these travel type teams start so young. Our family has struggled as we prefer rec but if you stay in rec your child likely does not get to play with their friends and it’s not fun for them (if they have skill in said sport). I could put my foot down and say no but I would be dying on a hill by myself. We could have a really good rec baseball program until 12 here in my suburb (I am heavily involved in our Little League program) but at 8 all the good players turn to our local travel team. Our suburb has created a nice travel program to help kids stay in our community and not go to the dozens of other options available but its still select baseball and not cheap.

We can afford it for our kids to play but understand many cannot. I hate the fundraisers as well. If you are getting something in return I am more ok with it but a Go Fund me is ridiculous. We have done about everything, the squares we usually just buy up for our kid or a grandparent may participate. These fundraisers are a symptom of how broken kids sports is. Read ‘Changing the Game’, great book and good perspective on youth sports.

You probably should do some research on the Girl Scouts of America, I get tons of requests to buy those cookies every year and the girls have an insane quota to hit.

Kinsey:

Ok, moms and dads, I will do some research into the Girls Scouts hustle tonight after the Metaquest VR headset battery dies, but please give me some of your real-life experiences with these cookie sales. The good, the bad and the ugly.

My brain can’t calculate this one

Talk about a court case I’ll be glued to. I hope this one is turned into a Netflix series. I need to know how one comes up with this type of scheme.

That’s it this morning. I don’t want to be late with the post after Tuesday’s mess. I also need to get back into groove. I hadn’t missed a Monday morning of work since early October and once you add in the Tuesday mess, it throws off the rhythm bloggers like to get into.

Writers write. It’s not always great, but when you write tens of thousands of words in a week, you have to get back into your groove. Today, we get the groove back.

Let’s go get it today! Enjoy that retirement golf and the sun, if you’re actually seeing it.

