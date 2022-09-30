Tennis Bros Get Into It After ‘F— You’ Taunt

What did you say, bro?

You heard me, “f–k you!”

What, bro.

Yeah, I said it. What are you gonna do about it.

Let’s go to Orleans, France and an ATP Challenger event where tennis bros Corentin Moutet and Adrian Andreev came to blows in the handshake line when the traditional bro handshake turned into a slap and things got heated from there.

A chest bump ensued and IT WAS ON.

“I wish to make no apologies for what happened late in the game,” Moutet wrote on Instagram explaining his position on the bro-off.

“When a player says ‘f–k you’, twice while looking at me in the eye, I can’t help but make him understand in my own way that is not done.”

Moutet (wearing green in the video) wasn’t done. He went after the French crowd for backing Andreev and even threw out the claim that Andreev wanted to fight off the court.

“You (the crowd) applauded the player at the end of the match,” Moutet wrote. “Maybe, for you these are acceptable things. For me, no. In any case, he threatened me and asked me to wait at the exit of the court, which I obviously did.

“I had trouble finding him for 10 minutes. Indeed, he was hidden on the other side by 6 security people. I heard your threats so when you get out of the room where they hid you, I’ll be happy to see you carry them out. So, I’m waiting impatiently, we can talk calmly.”

While the tennis bros doing their thing, the real winners here are the people in the stands who kept clapping as the two pugilists went after each other.

What a crowd!