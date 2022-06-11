Tennessee’s Drew Gilbert And Pitching Coach Frank Anderson Ejected From Game, Will Miss Saturday’s Rematch

Knoxville, TN- It has been a wild atmosphere in Knoxville as Tennessee and Notre Dame square off in the NCAA Tournament. The Super Regionals started on Friday night, with both teams squaring off in game one. It was the fireworks from the Irish batters and the outbursts from the Vols squad that have caused controversy in Knoxville already.

In the bottom 5th inning, with Notre Dame leading 8-2, Tennessee outfielder Drew Gilbert was at bat, but what was coming next could change the dynamic of the Saturday rematch. After the home plate umpire called a strike, Gilbert looked back and told the umpire that the call was ‘Fucking Terrible’ according to a video of the incident. I am no lip-reader and could not tell from my vantage of the play, but the video looks to check out.

Drew Gilbert getting Tossed. [You don't need @Jomboy_ to read lips there. 🤬] pic.twitter.com/Sq1AkWr435 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 11, 2022

After the umpire immediately tossed Gilbert, Tennessee pitching coach came rushing out of the dugout and shared his thoughts with the home plate umpire, which led to his ejection as well. According to NCAA rules, both Gilbert and Anderson will be forced to miss Saturday’s game because of the ejection.

Here is full video of the interaction between.

Tennessee's Drew Gilbert and Pitching Coach Frank Anderson have been ejected. pic.twitter.com/VetiKNEAe3 — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) June 11, 2022

The Vols have struggled all night, with Notre Dame hitting four homers through the first four innings. It will take some effort for Tennessee to get back in this game.

These two teams will face off in game two on Saturday afternoon.